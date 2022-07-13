Andersonville Vintage Market Returns For Second Year Starting This Weekend

ANDERSONVILLE — The neighborhood’s resale and antiques market is returning for three events this summer starting Sunday.

The Andersonville Vintage Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue. The event will return on Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

It’s the second year for the vintage market. Last year’s market was the first special event held in Andersonville since the pandemic. It sought to highlight the concentration of antique and resale shops in Andersonville and the Far North Side.

Over 20 vendors are scheduled to participate, selling antiques, home decor, jewelry, clothing and other goods. Local businesses participating in the event include Scout + Design, Mercantile M, Woolly Mammoth and Edgewater Candles.

The pet-friendly market will have a $5 suggested donation that will help fund other special events put on by the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce. For a full list of vendors and other information, click here.

