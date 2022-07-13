Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Andersonville Vintage Market Returns For Second Year Starting This Weekend

Over 20 vendors are scheduled to participate, selling antiques, home decor, jewelry, clothing and other goods.

Joe Ward
7:06 AM CDT on Jul 13, 2022
Andersonville Vintage Market
Courtesy Andersonville Chamber of Commerce
  • Credibility:

ANDERSONVILLE — The neighborhood’s resale and antiques market is returning for three events this summer starting Sunday.

The Andersonville Vintage Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue. The event will return on Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

It’s the second year for the vintage market. Last year’s market was the first special event held in Andersonville since the pandemic. It sought to highlight the concentration of antique and resale shops in Andersonville and the Far North Side.

Over 20 vendors are scheduled to participate, selling antiques, home decor, jewelry, clothing and other goods. Local businesses participating in the event include Scout + Design, Mercantile M, Woolly Mammoth and Edgewater Candles.

The pet-friendly market will have a $5 suggested donation that will help fund other special events put on by the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce. For a full list of vendors and other information, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

The Wild Mile’s First Stretch Is Ready, Bringing Floating Gardens, Paths And More To Chicago River’s North Branch

PHOTOS: The Wild Mile is an ambitious project to turn a one-mile stretch of the Chicago River from North to Halsted into a floating, wildlife-first educational park.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
2 hours ago

North Coast Music Festival Monitoring Shooting Threat, Organizers Say

The person suspected of making the threats is now banned from purchasing a ticket or entering North Coast, according to organizers.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

How A North Side Immigrant Rights Group Is Using Korean Folk Drumming To Build Community

Nonprofit Hana Center wants to get more people involved in their work around immigration and racial justice by teaching more classes in Pungmul, a drumming style used in protests.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
3 hours ago

Azadi Brewing Brings Indian Ingredients And Culture To Chicago’s Craft Brew Scene

Azadi Brewing, which launched in 2020, has more than 20 beers including Summertime Chai, Cardamom Golden Ale and Mumbai Cutting Chai Stout.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Elisa Shoenberger
3 hours ago

See more stories