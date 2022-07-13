2 Teenagers Shot In East Humboldt Park

EAST HUMBOLDT PARK — Two teenagers were shot near Humboldt Park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue, about a block east of the park, police said. A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were standing on the front porch of a home on that block when someone approached them, took out a handgun and fired at them, police said, citing preliminary information.

The girl was shot in her face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The boy was shot in his foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A neighbor who lives a few doors down said both teenagers were shot in their legs.

The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he was sitting in his front yard when he heard about eight shots go off Wednesday afternoon.

He said he saw a man with a handgun run east down an alley after the shooting.

The neighbor said shootings are a common occurrence on the block, happening at least once a week and sometimes more frequently.

“It’s an ongoing problem over here,” he said.

Area Five detectives are investigating, police said.

