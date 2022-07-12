Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

Wallace Goode, Former Hyde Park Chamber Director, To Run For City Council Seat Held By Leslie Hairston

Goode stepped down last month from the Hyde Park Chamber, after nearly doubling its membership totals during his time as executive director. Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) has not yet announced whether she'll run again.

Maxwell Evans
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 12, 2022
Wallace Goode (center), former executive director at Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, speaks at a press conference in 2021 with Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) (left) and Sophia King (4th).
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

HYDE PARK — Wallace Goode, a Hyde Park resident who led the neighborhood’s chamber of commerce for more than a decade, is running to become 5th Ward alderperson in the 2023 election.

Goode declared July 1 he’d run for the office held by Ald. Leslie Hairston, as first reported by the Hyde Park Herald. He stepped down June 30 from the Hyde Park Chamber after nearly doubling its membership totals during his time as executive director, chamber board president Troy Ratliff said.

Hairston declined to comment on Goode’s candidacy. She has not announced whether she’ll seek re-election, chief of staff Kimberly Webb told Block Club.

Goode could not be reached for an interview. He did not have a detailed campaign platform upon announcing his candidacy, but will research 5th Ward constituents’ needs before taking official positions, according to the Herald.

“I don’t know what my policy issues are yet for the 5th Ward,” Goode told the Herald. “I think we need to fix potholes. I think we need to address the growing violence. I think we need to deal with mental health. But those aren’t policies.”

Goode previously served as executive director of the city’s Empowerment Zone program from 1999-2004. He was also an associate dean of students at the University of Chicago from 2005-2010.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maxwell Evans

Read More:

The Latest

Sam Greenlee, Woodlawn Native Who Wrote ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door,’ To Be Honored With Birthday Celebration Wednesday

The groundbreaking author will be celebrated around the South Side with a “Sam Greenlee Day” on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
13 minutes ago

What FX’s ‘The Bear’ Gets Right (And Wrong) About Chicago

"The Bear" has been racking up rave reviews for its portrayal of Chicago's grit. We asked some experts if the show did the city right.

Citywide
Mina Bloom
9:15 AM CDT

Cook County Jail Detainees Had A Higher Voter Turnout In The Primary Than The City As A Whole

About 20 percent of voters turned out citywide compared to 25 percent of detainees at Cook County Jail. Recent legislation made the jail a polling place with same-day registration, boosting turnout there.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
9:03 AM CDT

You Can Help Stock Far Northwest Side Treasure Boxes, Bringing Free Household Essentials To Neighbors In Need

The creator of the Treasure Box Project is looking for summer volunteers as a way to encourage neighbors to manage a box even if they don't have the space or time to commit year-round.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
9:00 AM CDT

See more stories