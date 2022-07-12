Wallace Goode, Former Hyde Park Chamber Director, To Run For City Council Seat Held By Leslie Hairston

HYDE PARK — Wallace Goode, a Hyde Park resident who led the neighborhood’s chamber of commerce for more than a decade, is running to become 5th Ward alderperson in the 2023 election.

Goode declared July 1 he’d run for the office held by Ald. Leslie Hairston, as first reported by the Hyde Park Herald. He stepped down June 30 from the Hyde Park Chamber after nearly doubling its membership totals during his time as executive director, chamber board president Troy Ratliff said.

Hairston declined to comment on Goode’s candidacy. She has not announced whether she’ll seek re-election, chief of staff Kimberly Webb told Block Club.

Goode could not be reached for an interview. He did not have a detailed campaign platform upon announcing his candidacy, but will research 5th Ward constituents’ needs before taking official positions, according to the Herald.

“I don’t know what my policy issues are yet for the 5th Ward,” Goode told the Herald. “I think we need to fix potholes. I think we need to address the growing violence. I think we need to deal with mental health. But those aren’t policies.”

Goode previously served as executive director of the city’s Empowerment Zone program from 1999-2004. He was also an associate dean of students at the University of Chicago from 2005-2010.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: