Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Annual Taco Y Tamales Festival Returns To Pilsen For A Weekend Of Live Music And Authentic Food 

Attendees can expect the best tacos and tamales the city has to offer plus live performances and art installations.

Kayleigh Padar
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 12, 2022
Attendees can kick back and relax with their tacos and tamales in a Modelo beer garden.
Provided//Tacos y Tamales Festival
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — The annual Tacos y Tamales Festival returns this weekend, bringing three days of live music, art and authentic cuisine to the streets of Pilsen.

Vendors will be lined up Friday through Sunday along West 16th Street and South Peoria Street, offering tacos, tamales, micheladas and art, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The festival, inspired by a traditional Mexican market called tianguis, runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. 

Attendees can expect live music from traditional mariachis to Latin pop rock, as well as art installations, interactive Latin dance performances and a beer garden, according to the festival’s website

The event isn’t ticketed but organizers suggest donating at the entrance. 

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local organizations, such as Frida Kahlo Community Group and Opportunities for All, according to the festival’s website. 

Find more information here. 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kayleigh Padar

Read More:

The Latest

Sam Greenlee, Woodlawn Native Who Wrote ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door,’ To Be Honored With Birthday Celebration Wednesday

The groundbreaking author will be celebrated around the South Side with a “Sam Greenlee Day” on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
17 minutes ago

What FX’s ‘The Bear’ Gets Right (And Wrong) About Chicago

"The Bear" has been racking up rave reviews for its portrayal of Chicago's grit. We asked some experts if the show did the city right.

Citywide
Mina Bloom
9:15 AM CDT

Cook County Jail Detainees Had A Higher Voter Turnout In The Primary Than The City As A Whole

About 20 percent of voters turned out citywide compared to 25 percent of detainees at Cook County Jail. Recent legislation made the jail a polling place with same-day registration, boosting turnout there.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
9:03 AM CDT

You Can Help Stock Far Northwest Side Treasure Boxes, Bringing Free Household Essentials To Neighbors In Need

The creator of the Treasure Box Project is looking for summer volunteers as a way to encourage neighbors to manage a box even if they don't have the space or time to commit year-round.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
9:00 AM CDT

See more stories