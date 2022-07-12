Annual Taco Y Tamales Festival Returns To Pilsen For A Weekend Of Live Music And Authentic Food 

PILSEN — The annual Tacos y Tamales Festival returns this weekend, bringing three days of live music, art and authentic cuisine to the streets of Pilsen.

Vendors will be lined up Friday through Sunday along West 16th Street and South Peoria Street, offering tacos, tamales, micheladas and art, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The festival, inspired by a traditional Mexican market called tianguis, runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees can expect live music from traditional mariachis to Latin pop rock, as well as art installations, interactive Latin dance performances and a beer garden, according to the festival’s website.

The event isn’t ticketed but organizers suggest donating at the entrance.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local organizations, such as Frida Kahlo Community Group and Opportunities for All, according to the festival’s website.

Find more information here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: