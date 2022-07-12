Lincoln Park Businesses Hosting Sidewalk Sale This Weekend

LINCOLN PARK — More than two dozen Lincoln Park businesses will participate in the Armitage & Halsted Sidewalk Sale this weekend.

The Armitage & Halsted Sidewalk Sale is on 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Armitage Avenue from Racine Avenue to Halsted Street; Halsted, from just south of Armitage to Webster Avenue; and Webster from Dayton Street to Burling Street.

The event, organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, gives neighbors a chance to enjoy open-air shopping, special merchandise and deals, according to its announcement.

The first 100 visitors will receive free ice cream at Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave., according to the business chamber.

Other participating businesses include:

More information can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce website.

