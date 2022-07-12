Skip to contents

Lincoln Park, Old Town

Lincoln Park Businesses Hosting Sidewalk Sale This Weekend

Businesses along Armitage Avenue, Halsted Street and Webster Avenue in Lincoln Park will offer deals while selling merchandise on the sidewalk Saturday and Sunday.

Jake Wittich
7:33 AM CDT on Jul 12, 2022
People shop during the 2021 Armitage & Halsted Sidewalk Sale.
Provided/James Foster/Town Square Publishing/Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce
  Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — More than two dozen Lincoln Park businesses will participate in the Armitage & Halsted Sidewalk Sale this weekend.

The Armitage & Halsted Sidewalk Sale is on 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Armitage Avenue from Racine Avenue to Halsted Street; Halsted, from just south of Armitage to Webster Avenue; and Webster from Dayton Street to Burling Street.

The event, organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, gives neighbors a chance to enjoy open-air shopping, special merchandise and deals, according to its announcement.

The first 100 visitors will receive free ice cream at Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave., according to the business chamber.

Other participating businesses include:

More information can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce website.

Jake Wittich

