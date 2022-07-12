Lincoln Park Businesses Hosting Sidewalk Sale This Weekend

- Credibility:
LINCOLN PARK — More than two dozen Lincoln Park businesses will participate in the Armitage & Halsted Sidewalk Sale this weekend.
The Armitage & Halsted Sidewalk Sale is on 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Armitage Avenue from Racine Avenue to Halsted Street; Halsted, from just south of Armitage to Webster Avenue; and Webster from Dayton Street to Burling Street.
The event, organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, gives neighbors a chance to enjoy open-air shopping, special merchandise and deals, according to its announcement.
The first 100 visitors will receive free ice cream at Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave., according to the business chamber.
Other participating businesses include:
- All She Wrote, 825 W. Armitage Ave.
- Art Effect, 934 W. Armitage Ave.
- Bedside Manor, 2048 N. Halsted St.
- Bliss & Belle Boutique, 1011 W. Armitage Ave.
- Birch Road Clubhouse, 1113 W. Armitage Ave.
- Classic Kids Photography, 1003 W. Armitage Ave.
- Fortunate Discoveries, 1022 W. Armitage Ave.
- J9 Wine Bar, 1961 W. Armitage Ave.
- The Kismet Table, 2142 N. Halsted St.
- Laudi Vidni, 1007 W. Armitage Ave.
- Left on Thread, 2056 N. Halsted St.
- LIVELY, 823 W. Armitage Ave.
- Lush Cosmetics, 859 W. Armitage Ave.
- Margaret O’Leary, 850 W. Armitage Ave.
- Marine Layer, 849 W. Armitage Ave.
- NAADAM, 838 W. Armitage Ave.
- Oasis Face Bar, 2136 N. Halsted St.
- Outdoor Voices, 841 W. Armitage Ave.
- Pyar & Co., 2130 N. Halsted St.
- Ricci Kapricci Salon Spa, 1022 W. Armitage Ave.
- SEE Eyewear, 808 W. Armitage Ave.
- Studio DelCorpo-Bespoke Fitness, 2000 N. Racine Ave.
- Topdrawer, 810 W. Armitage Ave.
- Underthings, 804 W. Webster Ave.
- UpWest, 924 W. Armitage Ave.
More information can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce website.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: