Albany Park’s Lot Jams Concert Series Is Back This Week. Here Is The Full 2022 Schedule

ALBANY PARK — Albany Park’s free concert series returns Thursday with eight different acts performing at six neighborhood venues.

The series’ first performance is set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Noon O Kabab, 4701 N. Kedzie Ave.

That first concert will feature ESSO FUNK, a Chicago band that specializes in tropical as well as Latin and American-style funk music, and a special performance by Northside Kung Fu.

Here’s the rest of the schedule:

7 p.m. July 28: Bumpus at Surge Billiards, 3241 W. Montrose Ave.

7 p.m. Aug. 11: Madera Once at Heartland Health Centers, 3737 W. Lawrence Ave.

7 p.m. Aug. 25: Radio Free Honduras at Joel Hall Dance Center, 2951 W. Montrose Ave.

7 p.m. Sept. 8: Sama Sama at Heartland Health Centers, 3737 W. Lawrence Ave.

6 p.m. Sept. 22: Hōkūleʻa Dancers at Ronan Park, 2900 W. Lawrence Ave.

Oct. 8 (Time TBD): The Luna Blues Machine at Kimball Station, 3311 W. Lawrence Ave.

In case of inclement weather, shows will be rescheduled the following week. For more information, visit the series’ website.

The outdoor concert series began in 2018 and is presented by the North River Commission and Albany Park Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Albany Park & Irving Park Special Service Area.

This year’s performances are partially funded by a grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Local business K@oz Sound & Lighting is providing additional support, community organizer Carson Poole said.

Credit: Provided. Neighbors at a previous Lot Jams performance.

