Taste of Chicago Returns To Grant Park This Weekend With Food And Free Performances From Nelly, Drive-By Truckers

Dozens of the city's restaurants, live music acts, dance classes and the city's largest pizza cutter will take center stage in Grant Park.

Leen Yassine
8:41 AM CDT on Jul 8, 2022
Taste of Chicago is a three-day fest bringing the city's diverse cuisine and more to Grant Park.
Provided
DOWNTOWN — Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park’s Buckingham Fountain Plaza this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Dozens of food vendors, SummerDance classes and interactive family activities will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday around Buckingham Fountain plaza. There will be a beer hall, wine tent and cocktail lounge, along with free admission to live performances by artists Nelly, Local H, Girl K, Drive-By Truckers and Sadie Woods.

The event will mark the return of one of Chicago’s signature events. The fest was held with virtual cooking demos in 2020 after COVID-19 hit; in 2021, a modified, significantly smaller version of the fest was held with neighborhood events.

The Taste slashed fees and stopped using tickets — among other changes — to attract businesses to participate.

The food

The food vendors participating include:

  • Eli’s Cheesecake Company
  • Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
  • Yum Dum
  • The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
  • Prime Tacos
  • Tandoor Char House
  • Josephine’s Southern Cooking
  • Porkchop
  • Churro Factory
  • Seoul Taco
  • Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
  • Puffs of Doom
  • Doom Street Eats
  • Billy Goat
  • Chicago’s Dog House
  • Arun’s Thai Restaurant
  • Esperanza Kitchen Delights
  • Connie’s Pizza
  • BJ’s Market & Bakery
  • Healthy Substance
  • Franco’s Ristorante
  • Harold’s Chicken
  • Don Paleta
  • Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc
  • Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
  • La Cocinita Food Truck
  • The Original Rainbow Cone
  • Whadda Jerk
  • Haire’s Gulf Shrimp
  • Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
  • Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
  • Decadent Flavor

A beer hall and wine garden will serve up more than 20 beers and an array of wine. A cocktail lounge will offer mixed drinks and demonstrations.

Here’s a map of the food vendors:

The performances

Here’s a schedule of performances:

Taste of Chicago

The Grant Park fest follows neighborhood Taste of Chicago events in Austin, Pullman and Little Village that took place throughout June.

Leen Yassine

