Taste of Chicago Returns To Grant Park This Weekend With Food And Free Performances From Nelly, Drive-By Truckers

DOWNTOWN — Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park’s Buckingham Fountain Plaza this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Dozens of food vendors, SummerDance classes and interactive family activities will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday around Buckingham Fountain plaza. There will be a beer hall, wine tent and cocktail lounge, along with free admission to live performances by artists Nelly, Local H, Girl K, Drive-By Truckers and Sadie Woods.

The event will mark the return of one of Chicago’s signature events. The fest was held with virtual cooking demos in 2020 after COVID-19 hit; in 2021, a modified, significantly smaller version of the fest was held with neighborhood events.

The Taste slashed fees and stopped using tickets — among other changes — to attract businesses to participate.

The food

The food vendors participating include:

Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Yum Dum

The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC

Prime Tacos

Tandoor Char House

Josephine’s Southern Cooking

Porkchop

Churro Factory

Seoul Taco

Mr. E Chef Catering LLC

Puffs of Doom

Doom Street Eats

Billy Goat

Chicago’s Dog House

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Connie’s Pizza

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Healthy Substance

Franco’s Ristorante

Harold’s Chicken

Don Paleta

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes

La Cocinita Food Truck

The Original Rainbow Cone

Whadda Jerk

Haire’s Gulf Shrimp

Auntie Vee’s Kitchen

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Decadent Flavor

A beer hall and wine garden will serve up more than 20 beers and an array of wine. A cocktail lounge will offer mixed drinks and demonstrations.

Here’s a map of the food vendors:

The performances

Here’s a schedule of performances:

The Grant Park fest follows neighborhood Taste of Chicago events in Austin, Pullman and Little Village that took place throughout June.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: