Taste of Chicago Returns To Grant Park This Weekend With Food And Free Performances From Nelly, Drive-By Truckers

DOWNTOWN — Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park’s Buckingham Fountain Plaza this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Dozens of food vendors, SummerDance classes and interactive family activities will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday around Buckingham Fountain plaza. There will be a beer hall, wine tent and cocktail lounge, along with free admission to live performances by artists Nelly, Local H, Girl K, Drive-By Truckers and Sadie Woods.
The event will mark the return of one of Chicago’s signature events. The fest was held with virtual cooking demos in 2020 after COVID-19 hit; in 2021, a modified, significantly smaller version of the fest was held with neighborhood events.
The Taste slashed fees and stopped using tickets — among other changes — to attract businesses to participate.
The food
The food vendors participating include:
- Eli’s Cheesecake Company
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Yum Dum
- The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
- Prime Tacos
- Tandoor Char House
- Josephine’s Southern Cooking
- Porkchop
- Churro Factory
- Seoul Taco
- Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
- Puffs of Doom
- Doom Street Eats
- Billy Goat
- Chicago’s Dog House
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Esperanza Kitchen Delights
- Connie’s Pizza
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Healthy Substance
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Harold’s Chicken
- Don Paleta
- Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc
- Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- Whadda Jerk
- Haire’s Gulf Shrimp
- Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Decadent Flavor
A beer hall and wine garden will serve up more than 20 beers and an array of wine. A cocktail lounge will offer mixed drinks and demonstrations.
Here’s a map of the food vendors:
The performances
Here’s a schedule of performances:
The Grant Park fest follows neighborhood Taste of Chicago events in Austin, Pullman and Little Village that took place throughout June.
