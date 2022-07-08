One Tail At A Time To Offer Free, Reduced Adoption Fees As Part Of Empty The Shelters Campaign

CHICAGO — One Tail at a Time animal shelter is joining in on a national effort to “clear the shelters.”

Adoption fees of $50 or less will be covered for people who adopt from One Tail at a Time, 2144 N. Wood St., during the Empty the Shelters event, which runs Monday through the end of the month. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors the campaign, which has more than 250 shelters participating from 42 states, according to a news release.

Pets that are available to be adopted at One Tail at a Time can be viewed online.

People can go to the Empty the Shelters website to find other participating rescues.

The event aims to find permanent homes for pets in need across the United States.

