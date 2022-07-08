Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

One Tail At A Time To Offer Free, Reduced Adoption Fees As Part Of Empty The Shelters Campaign

Adoption fees of $50 or less will be covered for people who adopt from One Tail at a Time starting Monday.

Maia McDonald
8:43 AM CDT on Jul 8, 2022
One Tail at a Time is an animal rescue group.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — One Tail at a Time animal shelter is joining in on a national effort to “clear the shelters.”

Adoption fees of $50 or less will be covered for people who adopt from One Tail at a Time, 2144 N. Wood St., during the Empty the Shelters event, which runs Monday through the end of the month. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors the campaign, which has more than 250 shelters participating from 42 states, according to a news release.

Pets that are available to be adopted at One Tail at a Time can be viewed online.

People can go to the Empty the Shelters website to find other participating rescues.

The event aims to find permanent homes for pets in need across the United States.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

After 15-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Warren Park, Family Tries To Raise Funds For Burial

Anthony Mendoza was fatally shot while sitting in Warren Park, according to authorities. "He was smart, funny, athletic and such a sweet boy," his mother said on GoFundMe.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
52 minutes ago

First Chicago Vintage Festival Brings Retro Fashion, Handmade Art to Pilsen

The event runs this weekend, highlighting more than 50 local vendors who sell vintage goods.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Kayleigh Padar
1 hour ago

Black-Owned Company Wants To Reopen Closed South Side Save A Lot That ‘Did Not Meet Our Moral Standards’

Yellow Banana hopes to redesign the entire store and offer a greater variety of affordable food if it's able to acquire the vacant building.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Kayleigh Padar
1 hour ago

Englewood’s Nature Trail Is Being Designed For Neighbors, By Neighbors: ‘I’m Happy Something Positive Is Coming Here’

Neighbors said they want a safe trail where children can play and families can stroll and shop from local vendors. "This trail will give people something to look forward to,” a neighbor said.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
1 hour ago

See more stories