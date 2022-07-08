Skip to contents

Back of the Yards

Monthly Back Of The Yards Farmers Market Starts Friday

The market will be held monthly at 47th Street and Honore Avenue until October in partnership with Star Farm.

Madison Savedra
8:44 AM CDT on Jul 8, 2022
The market begins Friday at 47th Street and Honore Avenue from 1-4 p.m.
Star Farm/Facebook
BACK OF THE YARDS — Neighbors can buy fresh produce from Back of the Yards-based Star Farm at a farmers market that’s starting up Friday.

The farmers market will be held 1-4 p.m Friday and Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 9 and at a yet-to-be-determined time and date in October at 47th Street and Honore Avenue, according to a flier. It’s being held in partnership with the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council.

Star Farm accepts Link cards and WIC.

