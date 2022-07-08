Monthly Back Of The Yards Farmers Market Starts Friday

- Credibility:
BACK OF THE YARDS — Neighbors can buy fresh produce from Back of the Yards-based Star Farm at a farmers market that’s starting up Friday.
The farmers market will be held 1-4 p.m Friday and Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 9 and at a yet-to-be-determined time and date in October at 47th Street and Honore Avenue, according to a flier. It’s being held in partnership with the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council.
Star Farm accepts Link cards and WIC.
