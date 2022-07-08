Here’s Where You Can Get Free Gas Saturday In Chicago

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Chicagoans can grab free gas during a Willie Wilson giveaway Saturday morning.
Wilson, a millionaire businessman who is running for mayor, has funded similar giveaways in recent months as inflation and gas prices have soared.
The latest gas giveaway begins 7 a.m. Saturday at 10 Chicago locations. Drivers are not allowed to line up in advance, according to an Office of Emergency Management and Communications news release.
- Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
- Mobile, 850 E. 63rd St.
- Super Save, 11100 S. State St.
- Citgo, 2801 W. 59th St.
- Citgo, 3820 S. Archer Ave.
- BP, 101 N. Western Ave.
- Citgo, 1745 W. Western Ave.
- gulf, 9901 S. Halsted St.
- Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.
- BP, 5701 W. Fullerton Ave.
The prior giveaways left Chicagoans divided: Some drivers said they appreciated the help as gas prices stay at record highs, while others said the long lines for the giveaways clogged traffic.
