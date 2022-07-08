Here’s Where You Can Get Free Gas Saturday In Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicagoans can grab free gas during a Willie Wilson giveaway Saturday morning.

Wilson, a millionaire businessman who is running for mayor, has funded similar giveaways in recent months as inflation and gas prices have soared.

The latest gas giveaway begins 7 a.m. Saturday at 10 Chicago locations. Drivers are not allowed to line up in advance, according to an Office of Emergency Management and Communications news release.

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Mobile, 850 E. 63rd St.

Super Save, 11100 S. State St.

Citgo, 2801 W. 59th St.

Citgo, 3820 S. Archer Ave.

BP, 101 N. Western Ave.

Citgo, 1745 W. Western Ave.

gulf, 9901 S. Halsted St.

Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.

BP, 5701 W. Fullerton Ave.

The prior giveaways left Chicagoans divided: Some drivers said they appreciated the help as gas prices stay at record highs, while others said the long lines for the giveaways clogged traffic.

