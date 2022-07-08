Skip to contents

Here’s Where You Can Get Free Gas Saturday In Chicago

The latest Willie Wilson gas giveaway begins 7 a.m. Saturday at 10 Chicago locations.

Kelly Bauer
12:41 PM CDT on Jul 8, 2022
Businessman and former mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson helps pump free gas for cars that waited in blocks-long lines from the philanthropist at the Marathon gas station, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., in Garfield Park on March 17, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Chicagoans can grab free gas during a Willie Wilson giveaway Saturday morning.

Wilson, a millionaire businessman who is running for mayor, has funded similar giveaways in recent months as inflation and gas prices have soared.

The latest gas giveaway begins 7 a.m. Saturday at 10 Chicago locations. Drivers are not allowed to line up in advance, according to an Office of Emergency Management and Communications news release.

  • Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
  • Mobile, 850 E. 63rd St.
  • Super Save, 11100 S. State St.
  • Citgo, 2801 W. 59th St.
  • Citgo, 3820 S. Archer Ave.
  • BP, 101 N. Western Ave.
  • Citgo, 1745 W. Western Ave.
  • gulf, 9901 S. Halsted St.
  • Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.
  • BP, 5701 W. Fullerton Ave.

The prior giveaways left Chicagoans divided: Some drivers said they appreciated the help as gas prices stay at record highs, while others said the long lines for the giveaways clogged traffic.

