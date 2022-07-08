Galerie F Leaving Logan Square After 10 Years, Moving To Chinatown

LOGAN SQUARE — Popular street art gallery Galerie F is leaving Logan Square after 10 years.

The gallery at 2415 N. Milwaukee Ave. is moving to a location in Chinatown at 23rd Street and Wentworth Avenue this month, owner Billy Craven recently announced on social media and in signs posted to the store.

In preparation for the move, the gallery is having a 35 percent off online sale.

Galerie F was a fixture of Logan Square over the past decade, routinely hosting street art exhibits and selling an assortment of colorful and graphic art prints, gig posters and collectibles. The gallery also curated mural projects in the neighborhood, including the old Megamall display.

In 2017, Craven moved the gallery from its original location — a small store at 2381 N. Milwaukee Ave. — down the street to its current Milwaukee Avenue location, seeking more space.

Craven also was motivated to move after his previous landlord hiked the rent.

“It was increasing so dramatically and I was getting nothing out of it,” the gallery owner said at the time. “I outgrew my space. It’s like having kids. You can’t live in a one-bedroom studio for your entire life.”

It’s unclear why Galerie F is leaving Logan Square altogether. Craven was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago Galerie F, 2415 N. Milwaukee Ave.

