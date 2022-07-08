Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Avondale Yard Sale Will Include More Than 60 Households This Weekend

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez's 33rd Ward office and Chicago Handcrafted Market are behind the Saturday event.

Mina Bloom
8:10 AM CDT on Jul 8, 2022
Edgewater Yard and Sidewalk Sale
Courtesy Edgewater Chamber of Commerce
AVONDALE — More than 60 households are participating in a neighborhood-wide Avondale yard sale this weekend.

Families across the neighborhood will sell all manner of household items, from furniture and books to glassware and home decor. For a taste of what to expect, go to the event’s Facebook page.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez’s 33rd Ward office and Chicago Handcrafted Market are behind the 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday event.

A printable map of participating households is available here.

For more information, call Rodriguez-Sanchez’s office at 773-840-7880.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

