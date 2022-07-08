Avondale Yard Sale Will Include More Than 60 Households This Weekend

- Credibility:
AVONDALE — More than 60 households are participating in a neighborhood-wide Avondale yard sale this weekend.
Families across the neighborhood will sell all manner of household items, from furniture and books to glassware and home decor. For a taste of what to expect, go to the event’s Facebook page.
Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez’s 33rd Ward office and Chicago Handcrafted Market are behind the 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday event.
A printable map of participating households is available here.
For more information, call Rodriguez-Sanchez’s office at 773-840-7880.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: