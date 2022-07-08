A New Playground Is Coming To West Ridge’s Indian Boundary Park To Replace Iconic But Crumbling Wooden Castle

WEST RIDGE — North Side community members and leaders are working to revamp Indian Boundary Park’s iconic, castle-themed playground, securing a $750,000 state grant for their efforts.

The sprawling playground — built entirely of wood — is a neighborhood landmark, said Leta Dally, Indian Boundary Park Advisory Council president.

But the playground has faced decades of physical wear and, like any wooden structure, it can be hard to repair and maintain as time passes, Dally said. That’s why the community is hoping to replace it, recreating the playground with upgraded facilities.

Cost estimates have ranged from $500,000-$1 million, Dally said.

State Sen. Ram Villivalam secured a $750,000 state grant for the playground project earlier this year with the help of state Sen. Laura Fine.

“As a young parent … I certainly see the value in reinvesting in this type of project and this type of park because it’s a place where families can gather, where youth can play together and it really does bring about a sense of community,” Villivalam said.

Credit: Shamus Toomey/Block Club Chicago The wooden playground at Indian Boundary Park would be replaced under a new plan.

While the grant is a “first huge step” toward the playground’s restoration efforts, local leaders are still gathering community feedback until the funding is released — which could take one or two years, Villavalam said.

The Indian Boundary Park Advisory Council is collecting feedback to decide how the structure should be rebuilt through an online survey.

The park’s advisory council also plans on holding community meetings about the initiative this summer.

“I think that it’s just important for people to remember to be involved with the Park District on whatever the new playground is going to be and hopefully we will have as wonderful a playground, if not a better playground, as a result,” Dally said.

It will be difficult to lose the old castle playground, its fans said.

Community members fundraised in the ’80s to build the castle, and it’s gained national attention, Dally said.

“It’s really funny, but when you Google Indian Boundary Park you’ll see mentions of the playground as one of the most iconic playgrounds,” Dally said. “It’s all wooden and it doesn’t have the colorful plastic things that playgrounds have today.

“Keeping with the architecture of the whole park, with little castle-like areas and little places to hide, it’s really very unusual. And it just fits in so well with the park.”

