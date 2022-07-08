Local Entrepreneurs Can Sign Up To Sell Their Wares At Roseland Shopping Event

ROSELAND — The Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce is looking for small businesses for its Shop Roseland event in August.

The annual shopping event is noon-4 p.m. Aug. 27 at 27 E. 111th St. The event encourages residents to support small community businesses. It will feature a live band, DJ, a kids corner and more. Food vendors are also welcome to participate.

Local entrepreneurs who want to sell their wares can call event organizers at 773-785-4000 to get a spot. Those interested in registering as a vendor can also show their interest online.

The event will activate an empty lot to “promote positive activities to encourage local residents to take advantage of the neighborhood’s business corridor,” according to the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook post.

