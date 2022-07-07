You Can Get Free Plants On The Southeast Side Sunday Thanks To Community Group

EAST SIDE — A community group will give away plants Sunday to 10th Ward residents on the Southeast Side.

Three Little Birds Gardens, a nonprofit community garden on the South Side, is partnering with local plant shops and Ald. Sue Sadlowski Garza (10th) to give free plants to community members 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the William W. Powers State Recreation Area at Wolf Lake, 12949 S. Avenue O.

There will be curbside plant bundles and surprise plant varieties. Online registration is required for those interested in receiving plants, according to a Facebook post.

Three Little Birds Gardens is also accepting volunteers for Sunday’s event, with volunteer hours set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Those interested can send an email to volunteertlbg@gmail.com.

People going to the plant giveaway are asked to follow the green birds and arrows once arriving at Wolf Lake.

Those with questions can email threelittlebirdsgardens@gmail.com.

