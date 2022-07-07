Skip to contents

The Irish Oak Closes After 24 Years In Wrigleyville

The Irish Oak was a favorite hangout for fans of the Denver Broncos, Notre Dame and University of South Carolina.

Jake Wittich
5:19 PM CDT on Jul 7, 2022
By Thursday, the gold lettering spelling "The Irish Oak" had been removed.
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

WRIGLEYVILLE — The Irish Oak, a neighborhood pub on Clark Street in Wrigleyville, is closed for good.

The bar at 3511 N. Clark St. had its last call Sunday after 24 years in business, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook.

“Today’s the day,” the bar wrote. “Thank you, [Wrigleyville] for the good times!”

By Thursday, the golden lettering spelling “The Irish Oak” on the bar’s storefront had been removed.

The Irish Oak, while just steps from Wrigley Field, was also the official Chicago bar for Denver Broncos fans during the football season, according to its Facebook page. Many of its patrons were also fans of the University of Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina.

Representatives from Big Onion Hospitality, which owned The Irish Oak, did not return requests for comment. Eater Chicago first reported the closure.

Jake Wittich

