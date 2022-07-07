The Irish Oak Closes After 24 Years In Wrigleyville

WRIGLEYVILLE — The Irish Oak, a neighborhood pub on Clark Street in Wrigleyville, is closed for good.

The bar at 3511 N. Clark St. had its last call Sunday after 24 years in business, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook.

“Today’s the day,” the bar wrote. “Thank you, [Wrigleyville] for the good times!”

By Thursday, the golden lettering spelling “The Irish Oak” on the bar’s storefront had been removed.

The Irish Oak, while just steps from Wrigley Field, was also the official Chicago bar for Denver Broncos fans during the football season, according to its Facebook page. Many of its patrons were also fans of the University of Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina.

Representatives from Big Onion Hospitality, which owned The Irish Oak, did not return requests for comment. Eater Chicago first reported the closure.

