Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Wicker Park Shooting Thursday

The victims were driving in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in another car fired shots at them, police said.

Quinn Myers
10:57 AM CDT on Jul 7, 2022
The 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, where a man was fatally shot Thursday, July 7
Google Maps
  Credibility:

WICKER PARK — A shooting early Thursday in Wicker Park ended with a man killed and a woman wounded.

About 1:30 a.m., two men and a woman were driving in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in an SUV pulled up next to them and fired shots, police said.

One of the men was hit in his abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man, 28, was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman, 34, was hit in her hip and left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver drove to the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway, where they crashed, police said.

The second man who was in the car was taken in for questioning, and a gun was found in the car, police said.

No one else was in custody. No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Quinn Myers

