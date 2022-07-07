Katie Holmes, A Hidden Trump Tower And Bread Girl: Our Favorite Easter Eggs In City’s Museum Campus Renderings

MUSEUM CAMPUS — Katie Holmes was spotted taking a nice afternoon stroll with her daughter Suri in the city’s newly released renderings of the future of Museum Campus.

The celebrity guest appearances in the artist-created rendering were first flagged on Twitter by Chicago journalist Courtney Kueppers. We couldn’t help but notice some other strange and hilarious easter eggs hidden in the city’s renderings, which were created by architectural, urban planning and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill.

Did we miss any?

Bread girl: I don’t know who bread girl is, but I want to be her every Sunday morning at my local farmers market.

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill Bread girl, everyone’s favorite person at the farmers market.

What’s he smoking: Is that what we think it is? A blunt or a cigar?

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill Okay, do you see what he’s smoking?

Something missing: Trump Tower is missing in Chicago’s skyline, blocked by this very conveniently placed tree.

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill Do you see Trump Tower? Maybe behind that tree?

Incoming crash: These two unsuspecting people are about to collide as one is riding on the wrong side of the path. Tsk tsk.

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill These two guys are about to collide…should we tell them?

Justin Fields Gets Sacked: The video screen in the background is showing Justin Fields getting sacked by the Browns on Sept. 21, 2021. Ouch. Did they have to use that pic?

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill We noticed this play being played on the screen in the background is a sack of Justin Field back in 2021.

Khalil Mack’s jersey: Soldier Field is filled with fans wearing jerseys of former players, some of whom flamed out moments after people spent $120 on their jersey. Khalil Mack didn’t flame out, and helped sell truckloads of #52 jerseys. But the artist really went for authenticity by using a jersey of a player no longer on the team.

She’s not the only one of us with a jersey of a former player.

What are they eating? I feel for this woman who was caught mid-bite while enjoying her food that looks like incense burners. Also for her friend with the backwards Bears shirt.

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill Look closely…you can see the lettering on this man’s shirt is backwards.

What is this vender selling? Is it apples? Mangoes? Bell peppers? Tomatoes? We don’t know but one man was seen walking away with coffee and a burger and another diner has Chinese takeout.

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill What is she selling? Mangos? Tomatoes?

No shoes? No problem!: There’s truly nothing like walking freely without shoes on a train platform. Nothing to see here.

Credit: Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill Barefoot at the CTA stop in this city of Chicago rendering.

