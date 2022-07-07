Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Joe’s Wine Cellar Rebranding As Le Midi, Bringing Special Focus On Mediterranean Wines, Small Plates To Wicker Park

The wine bar will serve mostly European wines in a sit-down atmosphere, while retaining its retail component. The business will close for several weeks starting Sunday.

Quinn Myers
8:45 AM CDT on Jul 7, 2022
Joe's Wine Cellar in Wicker Park will temporarily close this summer while owners rebrand as Le Midi, a Mediterranean-inspired wine bar
Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park wine store is undergoing a complete overhaul that will leave the business closed until later this summer.

Joe’s Wine Cellar, 2108 W. Division St., will close Sunday as owners transform the store into Le Midi, a sit-down wine bar and tasting room that will serve small plates with a Mediterranean focus.

Craig Perman and Seth Wilson bought Joe’s at the end of last year when longtime owner Joe Dalton retired.

Perman and Wilson have extensive experience in the Chicago wine scene: Perman owns Perman Wine Selections on the Near North Side, while Wilson previously worked as a sommelier and wine director at the Lettuce Entertain You restaurant group.

Wilson said he and Perman have long had a vision of creating a space in Chicago for “l’heure d’apéro,” the Mediterranean tradition where people gather for drinks and light fare before or after dinner.

When Joe’s went up for sale last year, they jumped at the chance to take over a space with a pre-existing tavern and retail license.

“We thought that Chicago could use a style of wine cafe, bar, tasting room that is more European in style. So that’s where our influence comes from; even the name Le Midi is inspired by the geographical region that connects Italy, Spain and France through the Alps and Pyrenees,” Wilson said. “And since we have both spent quite a bit of time in those regions, we thought we can bring that culture into Joe’s.”

Le Midi will retain Joe’s retail component, but it will shift to focus more on European and European-influenced wines.

Wilson said Le Midi’s food menu will feature 15-20 small plates, with suggestions of wine pairings. The beverage list may include some “wine-driven” cocktails like a vermouth spritz, but it will not offer a full bar.

“It’s not going to be a full menu; just a smattering of pairings to go with the wines. But it will be full service, so we’re going to have a staff that is very prepared to work with pairings and know our entire inventory as well,” he said.

The business will be closed for the next four to five weeks, Wilson said. He hopes to reopen by mid- to late August.

“We are definitely ready and excited and we think it’s going to be a great addition to Wicker Park,” Wilson said. “Both Craig and I have been in the wine trade in Chicago and elsewhere for many years. And so I think with the opening also comes the reputation that we’ve built individually and together in the city.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

Katie Holmes, A Hidden Trump Tower And Bread Girl: Our Favorite Easter Eggs In City’s Museum Campus Renderings

We couldn't help but notice some special guests and hidden gems in the city's renderings for the new improvements for Chicago's Museum Campus. What did you find?

Downtown
Melody Mercado
48 minutes ago

Here’s What An Overhauled Museum Campus Would Look Like To Keep The Bears (Dome Not Included)

Recommendations include upgrades to Soldier Field, increased accessibility to various portions of the campus and restoring Northerly Island.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Pilsen Kids Can Use UIC’s Pool, Athletic Fields For Free Through New Summer Program

UIC has partnered with nonprofit Luv City to give participating kids access to the pool and fields. Pilsen's two Park District pools aren't scheduled to open this summer.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2 hours ago

Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Wicker Park Shooting Thursday

The victims were driving in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in another car fired shots at them, police said.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
10:57 AM CDT

See more stories