Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Drink Beer, Save Trees: Horner Brew Fest Returns July 15 With Money Going To Save Remaining Ash Grove

Proceeds from the beer festival will be used to protect Horner Park's ash trees from invasive beetles. It's the last city park to have a healthy grove of the trees.

Alex V. Hernandez
7:14 AM CDT on Jul 7, 2022
Attendees at 2017's beer festival at Horner Park.
Image courtesy the Horner Park Advisory Council.
  • Credibility:

IRVING PARK — Horner Park’s popular craft beer festival will return this month with live music and food trucks. 

The event is 6-10 p.m. July 15 at Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose Ave. It will feature more than 40 beers and ciders, as well as a performance by Expo ’76.

Early-bird tickets cost $37.74 including fees, and general admission tickets are $48.24. Tickets prices include a tasting glass and samples from every attending brewery and cider house. There is also a $11.49 designated driver ticket option that allows admission to the event and bottled water but no craft beer sampling. 

Tickets can be bought here

Proceeds will go toward the Horner Park Advisory Council’s effort to protect the park’s 79 ash trees from the emerald ash borer, said council Vice President John Friedmann.

Horner Park is the only city park with a grove of healthy ash trees, and they are due for treatment against the invasive beetle this year, Friedmann said. Any leftover money that’s raised will go toward creating a children’s nature play space, he said.

Participating breweries:

  • Burning Bush
  • Eris Brewery & Cider House
  • Goose Island
  • Half Past
  • Kinslahger
  • Maplewood
  • Old Irving
  • Ravinia
  • Revolution
  • Right Bee Cider
  • Short Fuse
  • Temperance
  • Twisted Hippo
  • Virtue Cider

Participating food trucks:

  • I-94 Ribs
  • L Patron
  • Beavers
  • Coffee & Donuts
  • Fat Shallot
  • Chicago Lunchbox

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

