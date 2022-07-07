Drink Beer, Save Trees: Horner Brew Fest Returns July 15 With Money Going To Save Remaining Ash Grove

IRVING PARK — Horner Park’s popular craft beer festival will return this month with live music and food trucks.

The event is 6-10 p.m. July 15 at Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose Ave. It will feature more than 40 beers and ciders, as well as a performance by Expo ’76.

Early-bird tickets cost $37.74 including fees, and general admission tickets are $48.24. Tickets prices include a tasting glass and samples from every attending brewery and cider house. There is also a $11.49 designated driver ticket option that allows admission to the event and bottled water but no craft beer sampling.

Tickets can be bought here.

Proceeds will go toward the Horner Park Advisory Council’s effort to protect the park’s 79 ash trees from the emerald ash borer, said council Vice President John Friedmann.

Horner Park is the only city park with a grove of healthy ash trees, and they are due for treatment against the invasive beetle this year, Friedmann said. Any leftover money that’s raised will go toward creating a children’s nature play space, he said.

Participating breweries:

Burning Bush

Eris Brewery & Cider House

Goose Island

Half Past

Kinslahger

Maplewood

Old Irving

Ravinia

Revolution

Right Bee Cider

Short Fuse

Temperance

Twisted Hippo

Virtue Cider

Participating food trucks:

I-94 Ribs

L Patron

Beavers

Coffee & Donuts

Fat Shallot

Chicago Lunchbox

Visit the event’s website for more information.

