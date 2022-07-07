Chicago’s Disability Pride Parade Is ‘Back And Stronger Than Ever’

DOWNTOWN — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people with disabilities and their allies will move through the streets Downtown in a parade that aims to eliminate misconceptions surrounding disabilities.

Chicago’s 19th Disability Pride Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 23 and starts near Harold Washington Library, 400 S. Plymouth Court, according to the 2022 Disability Pride Parade’s Facebook.

This year’s theme is Disability Pride Is Back and Stronger Than Ever, according to the event’s Facebook.

The parade is meant to change the way people define disabilities, break down shame among people with disabilities and promote the belief that disabilities are a beautiful part of diversity, according to the parade’s website.

Applications are open for those who want to participate in the parade. There are also volunteer opportunities available for anyone who wants to help facilitate the parade.

