Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

North Center’s Summer Concert Series Returns Wednesday

The free concert series features local Chicago bands performing 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10.

Alex V. Hernandez
7:10 AM CDT on Jul 6, 2022
The band Adjacent Cruise performs at North Center Town Square's stage July 28, 2021.
Provided.
NORTH CENTER — North Center residents can enjoy live music during a free Wednesday night concert series this summer.

The series kicks off with a performance by The Polkaholics 7 p.m. Wednesday at North Center Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave. Local bands will perform at the same time and place Wednesdays through Aug. 10, said Eileen Keleghan, executive director of the North Center Chamber of Commerce.

“Bring a chair or blanket, gather your family and join us,” Keleghan said. 

This rest of this year’s lineup:

• July 13: Roseloft

• July 20: Silvertone

• July 27: Fumée

• Aug. 3: The Black Oil Brothers

• Aug. 10: Ludlow

Visit the chamber’s website for more information on the concert series.

North Center’s Town Square opened in 2020 with a performance area featuring a stage and canopy, a turf sitting area, benches, lighting, trees and landscaping. 

The $2 million project was created after the chamber, residents, business owners and local government officials pushed for an accessible, year-round public space by closing a small segment of West Belle Plaine Avenue between North Lincoln Avenue and North Damen Avenue.

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Guitarist Anthony Stefani plays music in the plaza’s new stage while children play on the new turf sitting area the summer of 2020.

