Missing Sisters Diamond And Tionda Bradley To Be Honored At Vigil Wednesday In Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A vigil will be held Wednesday night for Diamond and Tionda Bradley, the young Bronzeville sisters who went missing 22 years ago.

Diamond was 3 and Tionda 10 when they went missing from their home in 2001. The case generated national attention, but the girls have not been found. Their family “continues to cling to the hope that one day they may be found,” according to a news release.

A vigil for the girls will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday at 4800 S. State St., near where the Robert Taylor homes used to be, according to organizers. The girls’ mother, Tracy Bradley, and others will speak.

RELATED: ‘Still Searching’ Exhibit Aims To Draw Attention To Chicago’s Missing Black Women And Girls

Diamond had black hair and brown eyes, and she had a scar on the left side of her head around her hairline, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tionda had brown hair and brown eyes and had a quarter-sized scar on her left forearm, according to the agency.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.