Humboldt Park’s Barrio Arts Fest Returns This Weekend With Vendors, Performances And Workshops

HUMBOLDT PARK — The Barrio Art Arts Fest is back this weekend with vendors, performances and family-friendly workshops.

The free fest, now in its 22nd year, is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, 3015 W. Division St.

Vendors will be selling locally made art and crafts. There will also be food and traditional performances “the whole family can enjoy,” according to the event page.

The fest’s first Fritura Cook-Off is set for noon Saturday with 10 cooks. Frituras are Puerto Rican fried treats.

This year’s fest will mark the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Puerto Rico.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture bills itself as “the only self-standing cultural museum in the nation devoted to showcasing Puerto Rican arts, culture and historic exhibitions year-round.”

The museum is housed in the old Humboldt Park receptory and stable, which was built in 1895 for horses, wagons and landscaping tools. Famous landscape architect Jens Jensen worked out of the building when he was superintendent of Humboldt Park’s namesake park.

The building is a city landmark that was last renovated in 2014.

For more information about the Barrio Arts Fest, go here.

