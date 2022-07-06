Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Humboldt Park’s Barrio Arts Fest Returns This Weekend With Vendors, Performances And Workshops

The fest, now in its 22nd year, kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday.

Mina Bloom
9:44 AM CDT on Jul 6, 2022
A performance at the Barrio Arts Fest in Humboldt Park.
Barrio Arts Fest
  • Credibility:

HUMBOLDT PARK — The Barrio Art Arts Fest is back this weekend with vendors, performances and family-friendly workshops.

The free fest, now in its 22nd year, is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, 3015 W. Division St.

Vendors will be selling locally made art and crafts. There will also be food and traditional performances “the whole family can enjoy,” according to the event page.

The fest’s first Fritura Cook-Off is set for noon Saturday with 10 cooks. Frituras are Puerto Rican fried treats.

This year’s fest will mark the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Puerto Rico.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture bills itself as “the only self-standing cultural museum in the nation devoted to showcasing Puerto Rican arts, culture and historic exhibitions year-round.”

The museum is housed in the old Humboldt Park receptory and stable, which was built in 1895 for horses, wagons and landscaping tools. Famous landscape architect Jens Jensen worked out of the building when he was superintendent of Humboldt Park’s namesake park.

The building is a city landmark that was last renovated in 2014.

For more information about the Barrio Arts Fest, go here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

A Dome Over Soldier Field? Mayor’s Special Committee Poised To Pitch Roof Recommendation, Report Says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has not "formally" received her working group's report on how to keep the Bears in Chicago and renovate the Museum Campus.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
2 hours ago

Student Tierra Franklin Dreamed Of Becoming A Lawyer Before She Was Fatally Shot Outside A Little Village McDonald’s

A 19-year-old man charged with her murder told investigators he shot Tierra after she threw water at McDonald's employees, according to prosecutors.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2 hours ago

The City’s New Bicycle Safety Group Finally Had Its First Meeting — But Attendees Hope For More Input Next Time

Participants couldn't chat, the meeting was scheduled when many people work and there were few opportunities for people to participate, some attendees said.

Citywide
Izzy Stroobandt
3:11 PM CDT

Bronzeville’s Obsidian Collection Faces The Public As It Pushes To Turn Palmer Mansion Into Its New Home

After a year of delays, the team behind the Palmer Mansion renovation unveiled their plan to residents at a spirited public meeting.

Uncategorized
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2:30 PM CDT

See more stories