Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Dancing In The Streets Fest Bringing Jam Bands, Craft Beer And More To West Town Next Month

Performers include a series of Grateful Dead tribute bands, including Terrapin Flyer and Rock & Rye.

Quinn Myers
7:14 AM CDT on Jul 6, 2022
Dancing In The Streets festival returns Aug. 5-7 in West Town
VitalKopy/Provided
  • Credibility:

WEST TOWN — A street festival highlighting local jam bands and craft beer is returning to West Town in August.

Dancing In The Streets will run Aug. 5-7 on Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood streets.

The festival was the “brainchild” of On Tour Brewing founder Mark Legenza, a jam band fan who often books musical acts to perform at his brewery at 1725 W. Hubbard St.

The festival dates were chosen to fall between Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia’s birthday on Aug. 1 and his death on Aug. 9, what diehard fans refer to as the “Days Between.” The event is also named for the Grateful Dead version of a Motown hit.

Performers include a series of Grateful Dead tribute bands, including Terrapin Flyer and Rock & Rye. Local restaurants, food trucks and makers will also set up.

An optional $10 door donation benefits the chamber and Arts of Life, a nonprofit that supports local artists with intellectual or development disabilities.

The full schedule:

Aug. 5
8:30 p.m.: Rock & Rye
6:30 p.m.: Charlie Otto + His Gear
5 p.m.: Jaik Willis

Aug. 6
8:30 p.m.: Terrapin Flyer (set 2)
6:30 p.m.: Terrapin Flyer (set 1)
4:30 p.m.: Play Dead featuring David Gans
2:30 p.m.: Dead Inside
1 p.m.: Wood Street Bloodhounds

Aug. 7 
8:30 p.m.: Steal Your Phace 
6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Charmers
4:30 p.m.: Rosehill Revival 
2:30 p.m.: Digeometric
1 p.m.: B Forrest

Dancing In The Streets is co-sponsored by the West Town Chamber of Commerce, On Tour and the Chicago Brewing District, a consortium of craft breweries near West Town and the West Loop.

Credit: VitalKopy/Provided

