Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

‘Chicago’s Best Burger’ Will Be Crowned This Month At Roscoe Village Burger Fest

The festival will feature vendor tents where people can buy grilled burgers, including some with unique toppings and vegan options.

Jake Wittich
7:00 AM CDT on Jul 6, 2022
Roscoe Village Burger Fest will feature 10 local vendors.
Provided/Special Events Management
  • Credibility:

ROSCOE VILLAGE — The Roscoe Village Burger Fest returns this month with 10 local restaurants competing for the title of “Chicago’s Best Burger.”

The 15th Roscoe Village Burger Fest is July 15-17 in the 2000 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to the event’s announcement.

The festival will feature vendor tents where people can buy grilled burgers, including some with unique toppings and vegan options. New to the festival this year are Lola’s Coney Island, 2858 W. Chicago Ave., and Declan’s Irish Pub, 1240 N. Wells St.

“Each restaurant will have their own special take on their burger for the event,” Buzil said. “Some of the burgers you’ll see are vegetarian Beyond Burgers, a chorizo burger, lamb burgers and the Coney cheeseburger.”

Other participating restaurants:

A panel of local celebrity guest judges will vote to decide the “Critics Choice Award” winner, which will be announced Saturday evening, said Bruce Buzil with Special Events Management. Judges include Christine Zwolinski of the Chicago Good Life, Samantha Esposito from Chicago Burger Bible and Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd).

Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” winner, which will be announced Sunday evening, Buzil said.

Credit: Provided/Special Events Management
The Roscoe Village Burger Fest will have two stages of live entertainment.

The festival will have two stages of live music, featuring local favorites Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press, Trippin Billies and Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, Buzil said. It will also have a family-friendly Kids Zone and a Dog Zone with an agility course and pet pool.

“It’s a great festival with a lot of delicious food and entertainment,” Buzil said. “We’re very excited for this year and looking forward to seeing everyone.”

A donation of $10 is suggested for entry and will fund future programs and services by the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Credit: Provided/Special Events Management
A Kids Zone will have family-friendly activities for children.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Jake Wittich

