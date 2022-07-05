Rogers Park’s Another Bite Closes Due To Labor Shortage, Rising Costs: ‘We Fed Some Great Customers’

ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park brunch spot has closed for good less than a year after opening.

Another Bite closed June 26, with owner John Thomas saying he it was a “difficult” decision but he one he made because of a labor shortage and rising costs.

“What it’d take to be successful is more than we have right now,” Thomas said. “You’re seeing 50-year-old restaurants closing. A year in, cutting it off early is best for everyone.”

Another Bite opened in August at 6632 N. Clark St., serving traditional breakfast and lunch foods. An Auburn Gresham resident, Thomas said he sought to expand his client base up north and chose Rogers Park for its diversity and “vibrancy.”

As the owner of a Coldstone Creamery franchise, Thomas adopted practices from his ice cream business to let Another Bite patrons customize their orders and add toppings to sweet breakfast items.

The restaurant did delivery and pickup orders before opening for dine-in at the end of summer 2021 as it contended with the coronavirus pandemic.

Other economic factors have forced its closure, Thomas said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago John Thomas sprinkles powdered sugar on French toast at Another Bite, 6632 N. Clark St., in Rogers Park on Oct. 12, 2021.

Like many restaurants, Another Bite has had challenges with staffing since the pandemic.

Because so many places are hiring, workers with any kitchen experience can go to more established restaurants, Thomas said. Workers would also leave for other opportunities, leaving Another Bite unable to adequately meet customer demand.

“I was really just left with people who were trying it out,” Thomas said of hiring inexperienced workers.

Another factor in the closing is the skyrocketing cost of food, which is among the products driving inflation. Menu price inflation is at a 40-year-high, according to the trade industry publication Restaurant Business.

Thomas said there is a chance Another Bite can be revived if he secures more funding for the venture.

Despite the economic hurdles, Rogers Park neighbors rallied around the business, Thomas said. He said he is thankful for their support and he hopes to one day serve neighbors again.

“It’s really difficult to do,” Thomas said. “We had some great times, served some great customers and had some great regulars.”

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Another Bite, 6632 N. Clark St., in Rogers Park on Oct. 12, 2021.

