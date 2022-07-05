Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

‘Explosive’ Storms To Hit Chicago Tuesday — And It Could Feel Like 110 Degrees Outside

High temperatures will hit Chicago on Tuesday morning — and potentially severe storms with "torrential" rainfall could form during the afternoon.

Kelly Bauer
8:42 AM CDT on Jul 5, 2022
Strong waves on Lake Michigan thrash near the Chicago shoreline after a day of heavy rainfall as the sun sets on Oct. 25, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Dangerously warm weather will hit Chicago on Tuesday — and “explosive” storms with “torrential” rain could develop during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory, flood watch and hazardous weather outlook are in effect for the city.

It could feel as hot as 105-110 degrees Tuesday due high temperatures and high humidity, according to the National Weather Service. Chicago — especially along the lake — is expected to be cooler than other parts of northern Illinois, but the city will still see high temperatures in the mid-80s by the late morning, according to the weather agency.

The heat will fade to the 70s during the afternoon, but that’s also when thunderstorms are expected to develop in the area.

RELATED: Here’s How To Stay Safe During This Week’s Dangerous Heat In Chicago

Some of the storms could be “explosive” and “severe” with 70-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. There could be “torrential” rainfall that could cause issues with flash flooding during the afternoon and evening.

There is only a limited risk for hail, though, according to the weather agency.

The flood watch and heat advisory are in effect until Tuesday night.

Wednesday also has a chance for rain and thunderstorms. The day will be mostly cloudy and could see wind gusts up to 15 mph, but it will be cooler, with a high of 76 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see similar weather, with a high of 75 degrees expected and showers and thunderstorms likely.

Friday has another chance for rain, but the day will be partly sunny with a high of 74 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Saturday is expected to be rain-free and sunny, with temperatures hitting 75 degrees. Sunday is also expected to be sunny, with a high of 77.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Chicagoans To Protest Police Killing Of Jayland Walker, Unarmed Man Shot By Akron Cops More Than 60 Times

Organizers are calling for a federal investigation into the shooting and accountability for the police officers involved, among other things.

Downtown
Kayleigh Padar
4:44 PM CDT

Chicago Will Help Highland Park After Mass Shooting: ‘Whatever You Need, We Will Be Here For You,’ Lightfoot Says

"When this happens anywhere — whether it's here on the Southeast Side, whether it's in Austin, Englewood, whether it's in Highland Park or Uvalde or Buffalo or Philadelphia last night — we all have to feel this as Americans."

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:58 PM CDT

Moms, Dads And Kids Join Family-Focused Pro-Choice Rally In Bronzeville: ‘Abortion Is Health Care, Health Care Is A Right’

The organizer of the July 4 march said her sister died from an unsafe abortion, highlighting the need for comprehensive and safe reproductive health care.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Lou Foglia
2:06 PM CDT

Fireworks Thrown At Police Squad Cars In Scenes Captured On Video

Four officers were injured responding to scenes in Portage Park, Downtown and Archer Heights, police said. Three people were arrested after the Downtown attack.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Noah Asimow
1:05 PM CDT

See more stories