‘Explosive’ Storms To Hit Chicago Tuesday — And It Could Feel Like 110 Degrees Outside

CHICAGO — Dangerously warm weather will hit Chicago on Tuesday — and “explosive” storms with “torrential” rain could develop during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory, flood watch and hazardous weather outlook are in effect for the city.

It could feel as hot as 105-110 degrees Tuesday due high temperatures and high humidity, according to the National Weather Service. Chicago — especially along the lake — is expected to be cooler than other parts of northern Illinois, but the city will still see high temperatures in the mid-80s by the late morning, according to the weather agency.

The heat will fade to the 70s during the afternoon, but that’s also when thunderstorms are expected to develop in the area.

RELATED: Here’s How To Stay Safe During This Week’s Dangerous Heat In Chicago

Some of the storms could be “explosive” and “severe” with 70-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. There could be “torrential” rainfall that could cause issues with flash flooding during the afternoon and evening.

There is only a limited risk for hail, though, according to the weather agency.

The flood watch and heat advisory are in effect until Tuesday night.

Wednesday also has a chance for rain and thunderstorms. The day will be mostly cloudy and could see wind gusts up to 15 mph, but it will be cooler, with a high of 76 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see similar weather, with a high of 75 degrees expected and showers and thunderstorms likely.

Friday has another chance for rain, but the day will be partly sunny with a high of 74 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Saturday is expected to be rain-free and sunny, with temperatures hitting 75 degrees. Sunday is also expected to be sunny, with a high of 77.

Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are likely this afternoon into this evening across much of the region. A flood watch has been issued for the Chicago metro area & Rockford & vicinity due to greater flash flood risk b/c of Monday evening's heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/GiMaJZEldQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 5, 2022

High temperatures climbing into the 90s combined with very humid conditions will result in heat indices of 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm. It will turn sharply cooler near Lake Michigan this afternoon. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/KzcgtldGRq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 5, 2022

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: