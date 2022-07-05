Skip to contents

CTA Trains Get A Retro Makeover As Agency Celebrates Its 75th Birthday

Notice a CTA car that looks a little old? Some have gotten special wrappings to make them look vintage, part of the CTA's birthday celebration.

Mack Liederman
7:44 AM CDT on Jul 5, 2022
A wrapper on a modern Red Line train gives it a vintage 1950s look.
Provided.
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The CTA is going vintage as it prepares to celebrate its birthday.

The transit agency unveiled wrappings this week for some train cars, making them look like cars from ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, according to a news release. The trip through history is a celebration of the agency’s 75th anniversary.

Red Line riders can hop on a green-, cream- and orange-striped railcar resembling the 6000-series railcars many Chicagoans think of as the classic “L” design, according to the CTA.

A green and white design — reminiscent of trains from the mid-’60s through the ’80s — will adorn trains on other lines, according to the agency.

The CTA will celebrate its birthday with a Diamond Jubilee Celebration Oct. 1 at Daley Plaza, according to the news release. The public is invited to attend and ride around The Loop in the CTA’s Heritage Fleet of preserved vintage trains and buses.

Credit: Courtesy of Krambles-Peterson Archive
A 1-50 series “L” train that ran from the early 1960s to the late 1990s.
Credit: Courtesy of Louis Gerard
A 2000-Series railcar moves through the city’s “L” tracks.

Mack Liederman

