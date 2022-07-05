CTA Trains Get A Retro Makeover As Agency Celebrates Its 75th Birthday

CHICAGO — The CTA is going vintage as it prepares to celebrate its birthday.

The transit agency unveiled wrappings this week for some train cars, making them look like cars from ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, according to a news release. The trip through history is a celebration of the agency’s 75th anniversary.

Red Line riders can hop on a green-, cream- and orange-striped railcar resembling the 6000-series railcars many Chicagoans think of as the classic “L” design, according to the CTA.

A green and white design — reminiscent of trains from the mid-’60s through the ’80s — will adorn trains on other lines, according to the agency.

The CTA will celebrate its birthday with a Diamond Jubilee Celebration Oct. 1 at Daley Plaza, according to the news release. The public is invited to attend and ride around The Loop in the CTA’s Heritage Fleet of preserved vintage trains and buses.

Credit: Courtesy of Krambles-Peterson Archive A 1-50 series “L” train that ran from the early 1960s to the late 1990s.

Credit: Courtesy of Louis Gerard A 2000-Series railcar moves through the city’s “L” tracks.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: