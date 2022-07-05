CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday.

Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.

Kolpack is a pre-kindergarten teacher at William Dever Elementary School on the Far Northwest Side, according to the school’s website and the GoFundMe.

The Chicago Teachers Union shared the GoFundMe and asked people to help the family. A CTU spokesperson confirmed the fundraiser will benefit the Kolpack family.

The conditions of Kolpack and her family members were not immediately available, but they were hospitalized and needed “various surgeries, which will seriously impact these families financially,” according to the fundraiser.

The families of current and former Dever students donated and left comments wishing Kolpack and her family a quick recovery. More than $102,000 had been raised by Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the shooting. You can donate to the fundraiser here.

The mass shooting happened Monday morning in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, as families and neighbors gathered to celebrate at a Fourth of July parade. A gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30.

The shooting led to an hours-long manhunt, with residents of the suburb told to stay inside as the gunman was considered armed and dangerous. A person of interest was eventually taken into custody, with charges expected to be filed.

