Chicagoans To Protest Police Killing Of Jayland Walker, Unarmed Man Shot By Akron Cops More Than 60 Times

Organizers are calling for a federal investigation into the shooting and accountability for the police officers involved, among other things.

Kayleigh Padar
4:44 PM CDT on Jul 5, 2022
A protest in response to the police killing of Jayland Walker will be held in Federal Plaza Wednesday.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago/Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — On Wednesday, Chicagoans will gather Downtown to protest the police killing of Jayland Walker in Ohio.

The demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Walker, 25, died after police in Akron, Ohio shot him more than 60 times as he tried to flee a traffic stop June 27, according to The New York Times. Walker was unarmed when he died and had no criminal record.

The eight police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, according to the paper.

After a video of the shooting was released, protests erupted in Akron over the weekend leading to the arrest of about 50 demonstrators, according to the Washington Post.

The Chicago protest is being organized by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, a group founded in 1973 to protect the rights of workers and oppressed people in Illinois, according to its website

The organization wants all officers involved in Walker’s death fired and indicted, and is calling for a Justice Department investigation into the shooting and community control of the police, according to the event’s Facebook page.

See more stories