Bucktown Garden Walk Returns This Weekend With Live Music, Kids Events And Art

The event runs Saturday and Sunday at about 100 locations in the neighborhood.

Quinn Myers
7:41 AM CDT on Jul 5, 2022
The 2020 Bucktown Garden Walk
Facebook / Provided
  • Credibility:

BUCKTOWN — The Bucktown Garden Walk is back this weekend with tours of almost 100 gardens, live music and kid-friendly events.

The event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. It is organized by the Bucktown Community Organization.

The Walk includes a Kids Fest at The Bucktown Green, 1724 N. Wilmot Ave., with a live magician, musical performances and more. Lottie’s Pub, 1925 W. Cortland St., will also host petting zoo 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event is returning in full force this year after being smaller in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, 50-piece orchestra Windy City Winds will perform at the Leavitt Street Inn, 2345 N. Leavitt St., the event’s “biggest band ever,” according to organizers.

“It’s not just about gardens. It’s a celebration of all things Bucktown,” Kim Kozimor, a Bucktown Community Organization board member and Garden Walk volunteer, said earlier this year.

Hard copies of garden maps will be available at Leavitt Street Inn, Club Lucky, Lotties and the Bucktown Green for $5-$10. More information on the Walk can be found online here.

Credit: Provided
Schedule of events for the 2022 Bucktown Garden Walk

