Mass Shooting Downtown Kills 2 Men, Wounds 3 Others

The early morning shooting happened in the 400 block of South Wells Street.

Kelly Bauer
7:58 AM CDT on Jul 1, 2022
The 400 block of South Wells Street.
Google Maps
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — An early Friday shooting Downtown left five people wounded.

At 1:44 a.m., five men were walking out of a business in the 400 block of South Wells Street when someone took out a gun and fired shots at them, police said.

The men were leaving a bar on the block, Persona Lounge, when they got into an argument with someone else and the other person shot them, according to CBS2.

A 29-year-old man was shot in his head and died, police said. A 26-year-old man who was shot in his chest also died.

A 29-year-old man was shot in his left buttocks, a 35-year-old man was shot twice in his left arm and another man was shot in his left buttocks, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody. An investigation was ongoing.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

