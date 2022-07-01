COVID Vaccination Sites For Kids, Families Have Slots Open Throughout Summer

SOUTH SIDE — The city and Blue Cross Blue Shield are opening COVID-19 vaccination sites for families on the South Side so young children and infants can get protected against the virus.

People of all ages can get vaccinated for free at the sites in Morgan Park, Pullman and Little Village, regardless of their immigration status or if they have insurance. Federal officials have opened vaccines to young children and recommend everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated.

Reservations for the sites are recommended and can be made online, but walk-ins will also be accepted, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The locations and available dates:

Morgan Park, 11840 S. Marshfield Ave.: July 14, 23 and 26; Aug. 11 and 20; Sept. 8; Oct. 6.

July 14, 23 and 26; Aug. 11 and 20; Sept. 8; Oct. 6. Pullman, 756 E. 111th St. : July 13, 16, 28; Aug. 4, 10, 13; Sept. 1.

: July 13, 16, 28; Aug. 4, 10, 13; Sept. 1. Little Village, 2551 W. Cermak Ave.: July 1, 29; Aug. 3, 27, 31; Sept. 6, 24; Oct. 4.

Chicago has already received thousands of vaccine doses for children, said health department Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

“As you’re bringing the youngest members of your family in for their vaccinations, it’s a great time to get the entire family up-to-date, including boosters for anyone age 5 and up,” Arwady said in the news release.

