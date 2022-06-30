Pink Taco Closing This Weekend After Four Years In River North

RIVER NORTH — Pink Taco, a popular weekend brunch and happy hour restaurant in River North, is closing.

Pink Taco debuted in Chicago in 2018 in a 9,600-square-foot space at 431 N Wells St., formerly the home of Bull & Bear. Its menu includes Mexican-inspired foods, including tacos, lobster enchiladas, chili poppers and margaritas.

An employee who answered the phone at the restaurant confirmed the location will close Sunday. The Chicago location is also no longer listed on the company’s corporate website.

Representatives for Pink Taco did not respond for a request for comment.

The original Pink Taco opened in Las Vegas in 1999 and has locations in Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C. It has an upcoming location in New York.

