Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

‘No Wrong Answers’ Card Game Adds Pride Pack With Help From Shea Couleé, Meg Stalter And Other LGBTQ+ Celebs

Money raised from digital downloads of the Celebrity Pride Pack will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black- and trans-led LGBTQ+ center.

Kayleigh Padar
7:52 AM CDT on Jun 30, 2022
LGBTQ+ celebrities wrote conversation starters for the "No Wrong Answers" Pride expansion pack that's available now.
No Wrong Answers
  • Credibility:

BUCKTOWN — LGBTQ+ celebrities — including drag queen Shea Couleé — helped create a special Pride edition of party game “No Wrong Answers.”

The card game was created by Chicago comedians; now, they’ve released an expansion pack, dubbed the Celebrity Pride Pack, featuring cards created by Couleé, a popular Chicago drag performer; drag queen Yuhua Hamasaki, comedian Meg Stalter and others.

Money raised from digital downloads of the Celebrity Pride Pack will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black- and trans-led LGBTQ+ center, according to the No Wrong Answers website. The pack is available to download here with a suggested donation of $5. 

Brave Space Alliance provides affirming health care and mutual aid resources for individuals on the South and West sides, according to the group’s website

The base game for No Wrong Answers includes a deck of cards with more than 70 PG prompts to spark interesting conversations and “put an end to awkward small talk,” according to its website. There are no rules to the game, and players can pull a card anywhere to ask the people around them a question. 

A portion of all profits from the game go to the Chicago Food Depository, according to its website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kayleigh Padar

Read More:

The Latest

Decades Before Boystown, South Side Jazz Clubs Were A Haven For Queer Chicagoans

From the 1930s through the mid-1960s, drag shows were among Bronzeville and Woodlawn’s hottest nightlife attractions, attracting patrons of all races and sexual orientations.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Hannah Edgar
5 minutes ago

Third Wave Skate Collective Gives Girls, LGBTQ+ Youth A Welcoming Place To Skate In Little Village

The goal is to empower a non-traditional demographic of young skaters and help them claim space in the neighborhood's skateboarding world.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
20 minutes ago

Argyle Night Market Returns To Uptown After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

The popular street festival returns July 7 after turning into a series of musical performances last year and a do-it-yourself fest in 2020.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
40 minutes ago

‘No Wrong Answers’ Card Game Adds Pride Pack With Help From Shea Couleé, Meg Stalter And Other LGBTQ+ Celebs

Money raised from digital downloads of the Celebrity Pride Pack will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black- and trans-led LGBTQ+ center.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Kayleigh Padar
43 minutes ago

See more stories