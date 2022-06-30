‘No Wrong Answers’ Card Game Adds Pride Pack With Help From Shea Couleé, Meg Stalter And Other LGBTQ+ Celebs

BUCKTOWN — LGBTQ+ celebrities — including drag queen Shea Couleé — helped create a special Pride edition of party game “No Wrong Answers.”

The card game was created by Chicago comedians; now, they’ve released an expansion pack, dubbed the Celebrity Pride Pack, featuring cards created by Couleé, a popular Chicago drag performer; drag queen Yuhua Hamasaki, comedian Meg Stalter and others.

Money raised from digital downloads of the Celebrity Pride Pack will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black- and trans-led LGBTQ+ center, according to the No Wrong Answers website. The pack is available to download here with a suggested donation of $5.

Brave Space Alliance provides affirming health care and mutual aid resources for individuals on the South and West sides, according to the group’s website.

The base game for No Wrong Answers includes a deck of cards with more than 70 PG prompts to spark interesting conversations and “put an end to awkward small talk,” according to its website. There are no rules to the game, and players can pull a card anywhere to ask the people around them a question.

A portion of all profits from the game go to the Chicago Food Depository, according to its website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: