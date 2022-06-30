July 4 ‘Families For Abortion Access’ March Aims To Elevate Voices Of Those Who Will Be Hurt Most By Roe Ruling

SOUTH LOOP — When the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Kido Chicago Owner Keewa Nurullah noticed that the protests that followed immediately after were missing a key demographic: families.

The mother of two quickly got to work, partnering with the Chicago Abortion Fund to organize the first family-centered, pro-choice action in Bronzeville. The “Families For Abortion Access” march will kick off at 10 a.m. July 4 at 3900 S. King Drive. Participants will gather at the Mariano’s parking lot at 9:30 a.m.

Nrullah was admittedly in disbelief when the decision was handed down. She’s from the generation where it has never been any other way. Seeing the country attempt to turn back the clock on human rights terrifies her, she said, and she’s ready to fight back.

Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden/Block Club Chicago Kido Chicago Owner Keewa Nrullah is teaming up with the Chicago Abortion Fund to host the first pro-choice march in Bronzeville July 4.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) 60 percent of those who have abortions are already parents, and Nrulluah believes their voices need to be heard.

“Most people are surprised about that statistic. You have to assume that a lot of our community are connected to abortion in some way, so with organizing the march we wanted it to have an impact,” Nrullah said.

Given that people of color will be most at risk in states that have enacted trigger laws banning the procedure, the artist and former South Side Story Time host wants to center Black and Brown voices with Monday’s protest.

“I think parents are at their limit with all of the horrible things that have been happening. No one cares about the kids, or the struggles parents have had since the pandemic. This is the straw that’s breaking the camel’s back,” Nrullah said. “Not only are you ignoring me in the workplace, you’re ignoring the safety of our kids in schools. Now you’re saying we don’t even have control over our own bodies. That’s enough.”

Funds from these shirts will benefit the Chicago Abortion Fund.

Nrullah has also designed the official t-shirt for the march, with all proceeds going to the Chicago Abortion Fund, which provides financial assistance to people across the Midwest seeking abortions. Kido’s “Bans off our Bodies” shirt sizes range from toddler to adult 2XL and retail for $27. For those who can’t make it to march but still want to give, Kido Chicago is accepting donations via PayPal: kidochicago@gmail.com or you cn donate directly to the Chicago Abortion Fund here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: