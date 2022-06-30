Fireworks, Shows, Parades And Parties: Your Guide To Celebrating Fourth Of July In Chicago

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Fourth of July lands on Monday this year, which means there will be a full weekend of festivities across Chicago.
Here’s where you can eat, drink, cruise and watch fireworks this holiday weekend:
Downtown/The Loop
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Near 600 E. Grand Ave.
Grant Park Music Festival Independence Day Salute
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Mystic Blue, Odyssey and Spirit of Chicago Fourth of July Cruises
When: Times vary Saturday
Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave
Chicago Pier Pressure Pre-July 4th Yacht Party
When: Board 11:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Signature Fireworks Dinner Cruise
When: Board 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive
When: 6-11 p.m. Friday to Sunday
Where: 875 N. Michigan Ave., 94th Floor
Chicago Fire FC v Columbus Crew (Fireworks Night)
When: Game at 7 p.m. July 9, fireworks at dusk
Where: Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Hyde Park
When: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday
Where: 5300 S. Lake Park Ave.
Irving Park
Annual Independence Day Celebration
When: 10 a.m. Monday
Where: Independence Park, 3945 N. Springfield Ave.
Sauganash
When: 9:30 a.m. Monday
Where: Parade begins at Thorndale and Kostner
Unofficial Fireworks Displays
These displays might not be official, but they’ve popped up in the past and usually start at sundown. Got more to add to our list? Email newsroom@blockclubchi.org.
Horner Park
Where: 2741 W. Montrose Ave.
Humboldt Park
Where: 1440 N. Sacramento Ave.
Legion Park
Where: 3100 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Rogers Park
Where: Between Albion and Farwell avenues
Sheridan Park
Where: 910 S. Aberdeen St.
Welles Park
Where: 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.
