Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Fireworks, Shows, Parades And Parties: Your Guide To Celebrating Fourth Of July In Chicago

There will be plenty of festivities Saturday and Sunday, including unofficial fireworks shows in the neighborhoods.

Kayleigh Padar
8:55 AM CDT on Jun 30, 2022
Chicagoans set off fireworks across the city last year on the Fourth of July.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Fourth of July lands on Monday this year, which means there will be a full weekend of festivities across Chicago. 

Here’s where you can eat, drink, cruise and watch fireworks this holiday weekend:

Downtown/The Loop

Navy Pier Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Near 600 E. Grand Ave.

Grant Park Music Festival Independence Day Salute

When:  7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Mystic Blue, Odyssey and Spirit of Chicago Fourth of July Cruises

When: Times vary Saturday

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave

Chicago Pier Pressure Pre-July 4th Yacht Party

When: Board 11:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Signature Fireworks Dinner Cruise

When: Board 7 p.m. Sunday 

Where: 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive

360 Chicago Observation Deck

When: 6-11 p.m. Friday to Sunday

Where: 875 N. Michigan Ave., 94th Floor

Chicago Fire FC v Columbus Crew (Fireworks Night)

When: Game at 7 p.m. July 9, fireworks at dusk

Where: Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive

Hyde Park

4th on 53rd Parade and Picnic

When: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday

Where: 5300 S. Lake Park Ave. 

Irving Park

Annual Independence Day Celebration

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Where: Independence Park, 3945 N. Springfield Ave.

Sauganash

Sauganash 4th of July Parade

When: 9:30 a.m. Monday

Where: Parade begins at Thorndale and Kostner

Unofficial Fireworks Displays

These displays might not be official, but they’ve popped up in the past and usually start at sundown. Got more to add to our list? Email newsroom@blockclubchi.org.

Horner Park
Where: 2741 W. Montrose Ave.

Humboldt Park
Where: 1440 N. Sacramento Ave.

Legion Park
Where: 3100 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Rogers Park
Where: Between Albion and Farwell avenues

Sheridan Park
Where: 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Welles Park
Where: 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kayleigh Padar

Read More:

The Latest

Closed Royal George Theater Could Become 8-Story Apartment Building

The proposal received mixed reaction from neighbors, with some saying the project would bring much-needed foot traffic to the area while others criticized its size.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
6 minutes ago

July 4 ‘Families For Abortion Access’ March Aims To Elevate Voices Of Those Who Will Be Hurt Most By Roe Ruling

The owner of Kido Chicago organized the family-friendly Bronzeville march to welcome people of color and those who already have kids — groups that will be disproportionally harmed by abortion bans.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
53 minutes ago

Young West Siders Launched A ‘Safe Zone’ To Stop Area Violence. Hours Later, One Says He Was Punched By A Cop

Tae Dudley was swarmed by police, punched and cuffed without explanation, he said. He was never charged with a crime. Now, police and the Mayor's Office are investigating the incident.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
2 hours ago

How A Puerto Rican, Transmasculine Barber Is Creating An Oasis For Black, Queer And Trans People

“I think that when we make a service that’s made for all of us — if you are servicing queer trans Black folks — then everything else can come afterwards," Jai Rodriguez said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Lou Foglia
3 hours ago

See more stories