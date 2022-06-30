Fireworks, Shows, Parades And Parties: Your Guide To Celebrating Fourth Of July In Chicago

CHICAGO — Fourth of July lands on Monday this year, which means there will be a full weekend of festivities across Chicago.

Here’s where you can eat, drink, cruise and watch fireworks this holiday weekend:

Downtown/The Loop

Navy Pier Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Near 600 E. Grand Ave.

Grant Park Music Festival Independence Day Salute

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Mystic Blue, Odyssey and Spirit of Chicago Fourth of July Cruises

When: Times vary Saturday

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave

Chicago Pier Pressure Pre-July 4th Yacht Party

When: Board 11:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Signature Fireworks Dinner Cruise

When: Board 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive

360 Chicago Observation Deck

When: 6-11 p.m. Friday to Sunday

Where: 875 N. Michigan Ave., 94th Floor

Chicago Fire FC v Columbus Crew (Fireworks Night)

When: Game at 7 p.m. July 9, fireworks at dusk

Where: Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive

Hyde Park

4th on 53rd Parade and Picnic

When: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday

Where: 5300 S. Lake Park Ave.

Irving Park

Annual Independence Day Celebration

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Where: Independence Park, 3945 N. Springfield Ave.

Sauganash

Sauganash 4th of July Parade

When: 9:30 a.m. Monday

Where: Parade begins at Thorndale and Kostner

Unofficial Fireworks Displays

These displays might not be official, but they’ve popped up in the past and usually start at sundown. Got more to add to our list? Email newsroom@blockclubchi.org.

Horner Park

Where: 2741 W. Montrose Ave.

Humboldt Park

Where: 1440 N. Sacramento Ave.

Legion Park

Where: 3100 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Rogers Park

Where: Between Albion and Farwell avenues

Sheridan Park

Where: 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Welles Park

Where: 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

