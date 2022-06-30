Skip to contents

Argyle Night Market Returns To Uptown After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

The popular street festival returns July 7 after turning into a series of musical performances last year and a do-it-yourself fest in 2020.

Joe Ward
7:55 AM CDT on Jun 30, 2022
Facebook/Argyle Night Market
  • Credibility:

UPTOWN — One of the Uptown’s most popular summer events is returning in July after skipping the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Argyle Night Market makes its summer debut 5-9 p.m. July 7 on Argyle Street between Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Road. It will take place Thursdays July 7-Aug. 25.

The combination street market and festival is returning in its traditional form for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the pandemic caused the chamber group Uptown United to hold Argyle Night Market as a do-it-yourself fest with neighbors winning a prize if they visited 10 Argyle-area businesses.

Last year, the night market was replaced with Argyle Night Music, weekly performances where attendees were encouraged to order takeout from local restaurants. The night market was called off because Argyle businesses were still working to rebound from the pandemic, event producers said.

The festival features Argyle’s businesses offering Asian street food and musical and cultural performances that highlight the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. It was first held in 2013.

Argyle Night Market historically brings 3,000-5,000 visitors to the Argyle business district, which has struggled in recent years due to the pandemic and construction on the Red Line.

This year’s market may have fewer vendors as local businesses continue to face staffing shortages and other problems associated with the pandemic, Uptown United wrote on the market’s event page. Argyle businesses will be open during the event.

New to this year’s market is expanded outdoor dining space that came to Argyle last year as part of the Chicago Alfresco program.

For more on Argyle Night Market, click here.

