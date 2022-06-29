Rogers Park Music & Art Fest Expands To 2 Days Of Highlighting Local Bands And Artists

ROGERS PARK — A neighborhood music festival returns next weekend with a new name and an expanded format.

The newly renamed Rogers Park Music & Art Fest is noon-10 p.m. July 8-9 at the corner of Sheridan Road and Columbia Avenue.

This is the third edition of the event previously known as Flatts & Sharpe Music Fest, named after the nearby music store that produces the fest. The name was changed to reflect the festival’s commitment to highlighting Rogers Park musicians and artists, according to the fest’s producers.

This year’s event is also two days instead of one day.

There will be 11 local music acts playing, including child-friendly daytime performances. The Oasis Tavern and Bob Wow Jamaican will offer food options, and there will be drink options, plus six local artist vendors.

The musical acts will be streamed online at the festival’s website.

“Our annual festival has been met with much enthusiasm over the last few years,” the festival producers wrote on its website. “It is our goal to attract more people this year by adding a second day to the fest.”

Flatts & Sharpe, 6749 N. Sheridan Road, has been around since 1976, but it held its first music festival in 2019. Owner Chris Bell had previous experience putting on “world music festivals” in the area and decided to host a similar event for her shop, she said previously.

“There’s so many amazing musicians here,” Bell said. “As a music store, we have access to a lot them. I said, ‘We’re a music shop, let’s get some rock-and-roll in the streets.’”

The festival was not held in 2020 during the pandemic but returned to the neighborhood last year.

The event is free, though donations are encouraged. For a full music and vendor lineup for the festival, click here.

