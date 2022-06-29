Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Learn How To Ride And Access Adaptive Bikes At 6 Free Workshops

The sessions will show bicyclists with disabilities how to access tandem bikes, hand cycles and recumbent trikes in Chicago.

Mack Liederman
8:41 AM CDT on Jun 29, 2022
A family bikes at Promontory Point during hot summery weather on May 10, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — City officials are hosting cycling sessions so bicyclists with disabilities can learn how to use adaptive bikes.

The programs will teach people how to use and access adaptive riding devices around the city, according to a city news release. Participants will be matched with a tandem bike, hand cycle or recumbent trike.

Adaptive Adventures, which provides outdoor sports experiences regardless of physical limitations, will lead the sessions, according to the city. The program is organized by Divvy and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

All sessions run 10 a.m.-noon on various dates.

The six sessions:

  • Thursday: Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive.
  • Aug. 4: Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Drive.
  • Aug. 25: Marquette Park, 6743 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Sept. 1: Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive.
  • Sept. 29: 31st Street Beach Lakefront Trail, by 3155 S. Lake Shore Drive.
  • Oct. 18: Marquette Park, 6743 S. Kedzie Ave.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Want To Help People Access Safe Abortion After Roe Reversal? Here’s What You Should — And Should Not — Do, Advocates Say

Online "Auntie Networks" could put people at risk, advocates for safe abortion said. What they really need is for people to get educated, volunteer as escorts and donate to established groups.

Citywide
Izzy Stroobandt
2 hours ago

Officers Working Weeks Without Breaks Blast Lightfoot For Claiming Cops Have An ‘Incredible’ Amount Of Time Off

Two married police officers said they had to have relatives come to town to watch their children because they haven't had a day off in three weeks.

Citywide
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
2 hours ago

3 Boys Killed In West Humboldt Park Fire Were Trapped In Basement With ‘Only One Way Out’: Officials

The boys' mother, who suffered burns, managed to escape through a window, but the boys were stuck in the apartment, inhaling deadly smoke, said a Fire Department spokesman.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

House Of Wah Sun Moving Into Closed Golden Nugget On Irving Park This Month As New Sign Goes Up

One of the city’s oldest Chinese restaurants will initially be BYOB after it relocates while it waits for city approval on its liquor license.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
2 hours ago

See more stories