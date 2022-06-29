Learn How To Ride And Access Adaptive Bikes At 6 Free Workshops

CHICAGO — City officials are hosting cycling sessions so bicyclists with disabilities can learn how to use adaptive bikes.

The programs will teach people how to use and access adaptive riding devices around the city, according to a city news release. Participants will be matched with a tandem bike, hand cycle or recumbent trike.

Adaptive Adventures, which provides outdoor sports experiences regardless of physical limitations, will lead the sessions, according to the city. The program is organized by Divvy and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

All sessions run 10 a.m.-noon on various dates.

The six sessions:

Thursday: Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive.

Aug. 4: Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Drive.

Aug. 25: Marquette Park, 6743 S. Kedzie Ave.

Sept. 1: Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive.

Sept. 29: 31st Street Beach Lakefront Trail, by 3155 S. Lake Shore Drive.

Oct. 18: Marquette Park, 6743 S. Kedzie Ave.

