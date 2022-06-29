Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

6 Adults Displaced After A Fire In Pilsen Tuesday Night

The building collapsed shortly after the fire broke out, but no one was injured, fire officials said

Madison Savedra
11:37 AM CDT on Jun 29, 2022
The fire department said there were no injuries reported.
Chicago Fire Department

PILSEN — An apartment building collapsed after a fire broke out in Pilsen last night, Chicago fire officials said.

Just before 7 p.m., the fire department said it responded to calls of a fire at 2323 S. Seeley Ave. Shortly after, officials said the main building collapsed. No injuries were reported, but six adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday night. The fire department could not be reached for additional information Wednesday morning.

Madison Savedra

