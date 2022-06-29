6 Adults Displaced After A Fire In Pilsen Tuesday Night

PILSEN — An apartment building collapsed after a fire broke out in Pilsen last night, Chicago fire officials said.

Just before 7 p.m., the fire department said it responded to calls of a fire at 2323 S. Seeley Ave. Shortly after, officials said the main building collapsed. No injuries were reported, but six adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday night. The fire department could not be reached for additional information Wednesday morning.

Emergency alert for Collapse of the main fire building. All companies working. pic.twitter.com/RiSYVa9ckM — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 29, 2022

