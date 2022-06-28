Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

Danny Davis Faces Strong Challenge From Kina Collins As Votes Come In

Anti-gun activist Kina Collins, 31, is giving the 80-year-old congressman a fight.

Block Club Chicago Staff
9:20 PM CDT on Jun 28, 2022
Danny K. Davis, left, and Kina Collins.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago; Sarah Matheson

CHICAGO — Longtime U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis is facing a strong challenge Tuesday night from anti-gun activist Kina Collins, with the 31-year-old progressive taking the race to the wire.

With 81 percent of precincts counted, the veteran congressman led Collins 50.7 percent to 46.9 percent, according to unofficial results.

It was a huge swing from Collins’ last run against the 80-year-old Davis. She took him on in 2020 but got just 14 percent of the vote.

But this time, Collins was backed by a series of national progressive groups and won the fundraising battle. It allowed her to run television ads, the first time a Davis challenger has been able to do that since he first was elected in 1996.

Collins, former executive director of the One Aim Illinois a gun violence prevention group, was ahead in fundraising by more than $150,000 at last count, with money coming in from national progressive groups including Justice Democrats, climate activism group the Sunrise Movement and the National Organization for Women

Davis got a late boost from President Joe Biden, who endorsed the congressman Sunday morning as “an effective leader.”

The 7th Congressional District is a Democratic stronghold that includes Chicago’s West Side and the suburbs of Bellwood, Forest Park, Oak Park, Maywood and Westchester. It’s lean so far to the Democrats, there were no Republicans in Tuesday’s primary, virtually assuring the winning Democrat will be elected in the fall’s general election.

Collins saw strong support in the suburbs, getting 55 percent of the vote with all but one precinct counted.

Davis led in Chicago, with 56 percent of the vote to Collins’ 40 percent, with the third member of the race, Denarvis C. Mendenhall, taking just 3 percent, with 83 percent of precincts counted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

Jonathan Jackson Declares Victory In 1st District Primary To Replace Bobby Rush In Congress

Rising above a crowded field, Jackson is now the favorite to take over for Rush in Congress, as Democrats have held the 1st District seat since 1934.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Maxwell Evans
11 minutes ago

Delia Ramirez Wins 3rd District Primary To Represent New Majority Latino Seat In Congress

Ramirez, a state rep, beat out Chicago Ald. Gilbert Villegas and others to become the Democratic nominee for the newly-drawn 3rd congressional district seat, according to unofficial returns.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
18 minutes ago

Danny Davis Faces Strong Challenge From Kina Collins As Votes Come In

Anti-gun activist Kina Collins, 31, is giving the 80-year-old congressman a fight.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Block Club Chicago Staff
31 minutes ago

Pritzker To Face Trump-Backed Darren Bailey In Illinois Gov’s Race

The two lawmakers have been at odds for years, with their hostilities hitting a peak during the pandemic as Bailey fought Pritzker's COVID-19 safety measures.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
57 minutes ago

See more stories