Voting In Chicago Primaries 2022: Here’s Everything You Need To Know For Election Day

CHICAGO — Chicagoans will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the 2022 primary election.

Chicagoans will nominate candidates for governor, state attorney general a host of other federal, state and local races.

Here’s what you need to know:

Voter Registration

1. Check Your Registration: You need to be registered to vote. You can check if you’re registered online.

2. Same-Day Registration: You can still register and then immediately vote on Election Day. You must do so at your local polling place (you can check where that is here) and you must bring two forms of ID, including one showing your current address.

How To Vote

Once you’ve reviewed your voter registration information and made sure it checks out, you’re good to go. There are multiple ways to actually cast your ballot in Chicago:

• Voting by Mail: Chicagoans can vote by mail — and you don’t need a reason to take advantage of this process. You must have applied to do so by June 23 for the primary.

The city has already started sending out ballots, and they include a postage-paid envelope so voters can return the ballots for free.

Once you get and receive your ballot, you can fill it out and mail it back to the city, deliver it personally to the Election Board or have it delivered through a licensed service like FedEX, UPS or DHL.

The ballot must be sent on or before June 28.

• Election Day: Of course, you can also vote on Election Day at your local polling place. Here is a list of local polling places; go here to check where you can vote.

Polling places are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

Do You Need An ID?

• An ID is not required to vote in most cases, but you will need to show one form of ID if an election judge challenges your right to vote. Here’s a list of acceptable forms of ID.

• You’ll also need two forms of ID if you’re registering to vote on Election Day or during early voting.

Where To Vote

• Election Day Voting: If you’re voting on Election Day, you need to go to your local polling place. You can search for your polling place online.

What You’re Voting On

A variety of federal, state and local races will appear on the ballot for the June 28 election — but in most cases, voters are only voting to nominate a candidate so they can make it to the general election in the fall.

Click here for the full slate of candidates.

Here are some of the prominent races:

Governor candidates

Voters will select which Democratic or Republican gubernatorial candidate will appear on the general election this fall. Democrats will decide between incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Beverly Miles.

Republicans have fielded six candidates:

Darren Bailey

Richard Irvin

Gary Rabine

Paul Schimpf

Max Solomon

Jesse Sullivan

U.S. senator

Seven Republicans are running in the primary in hopes of facing incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth this fall. Duckworth is not facing a Democratic challenger in the primary.

The Republican candidates:

Casey Chlebek

Peggy Hubbard

Robert Piton

Jimmy Lee Tillman II

Anthony W. Williams

Kathy Salvi

Matthew Dubiel

Illinois attorney general

Three Republicans are running in the primary. Incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul is not facing a challenger in the primary.

The Republican candidates:

Thomas DeVore

Steve Kim

David Shestokas

Illinois secretary of state

Four Democrats are facing off in a primary to see who could eventually replace outgoing Secretary of State Jesse White. Those candidates:

Alexi Giannoulias

Anna Valencia

David Moore

Sidney Moore

Two Republicans are also on the primary ballot in hopes of going to the fall general election. Those candidates:

Dan Brady

John Milhiser

1st congressional district

Seventeen Democrats and four Republicans are facing off in the 1st congressional district primary to see who will head to the general election this fall. The winner will eventually replace Rep. Bobby Rush, who is retiring from the seat.

The Democratic candidates:

Kirby Birgans

Chris Butler

Jahmal Cole

Jacqueline Collins

Steven DeJoie

Pat Dowell

Cassandra Goodrum

Jonathan Jackson

Terre Layng Rosner

Marcus Lewis

Ameena Matthews

Karin Norington-Reaves

Robert Palmer

Nykea Pippion McGriff

Jonathan Swain

Michael Thompson Jr.

Charise Williams

The Republican candidates:

Eric Carlson

Jeffrey Reginer

Philanise White

Geno Young

3rd congressional district

One Republican — Justin Burau — is running in this primary, while four Democrats are vying to be the nominee for the fall election. The Democratic candidates:

Iymen Chehade

Juan Enrique Aguirre

Gilbert Villegas

Delia Ramirez

7th congressional district

Rep. Danny Davis is being challenged by two other Democrats in the primary: Kina Collins and Denarvis Mendenhall.

Cook County Board president

Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle is facing challenger Richard Boykin in this race.

Cook County assessor

Incumbent Fritz Kaegi is facing a challenger in Kari Steele, while Nico Tsatsoulis is running as a Libertarian.

Cook County sheriff

Incumbent Tom Dart is being challenged by Noland Rivera.

Voting On Judges

Go to Injustice Watch’s nonpartisan guide to the judicial primary elections for information about judicial candidates.

