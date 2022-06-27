Skip to contents

Sundays On State Street Return In July With 250 Artists, Businesses, Workshops And More

The series of street festivals is returning with dance and fitness classes, musical and dance performances and more.

Leen Yassine
8:33 AM CDT on Jun 27, 2022
Chicago Loop Alliance created "Sundays on State" to help with the Loop's economic recovery and unite Chicagoans across the city.
Provided
DOWNTOWN ⁠— The Chicago Loop Alliance’s Sundays on State events are making their way back Downtown this summer.

The events will feature dozens of arts, culture and food opportunities, among other things, according to a Chicago Loop Alliance news release. They run 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 24, Aug. 7 and 21 and Sept. 4 on State Street between Monroe and Lake. Entry is free.

There will also be musical and dance performances highlighting blues, house, soul/funk, classical, reggaeton, ballet and hip hop, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Nearly 80 percent of business owners who will sell their products during this year’s Sundays on State are from underrepresented groups, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance.

You can find a full schedule of activities and more here.

