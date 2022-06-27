Sundays On State Street Return In July With 250 Artists, Businesses, Workshops And More

DOWNTOWN ⁠— The Chicago Loop Alliance’s Sundays on State events are making their way back Downtown this summer.

The events will feature dozens of arts, culture and food opportunities, among other things, according to a Chicago Loop Alliance news release. They run 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 24, Aug. 7 and 21 and Sept. 4 on State Street between Monroe and Lake. Entry is free.

There will also be musical and dance performances highlighting blues, house, soul/funk, classical, reggaeton, ballet and hip hop, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Nearly 80 percent of business owners who will sell their products during this year’s Sundays on State are from underrepresented groups, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance.

You can find a full schedule of activities and more here.

