Northwest Side Book Club Aims To Keep Kids Engaged Over The Summer

PORTAGE PARK — Far Northwest Side students could help their local library win a pizza party if they keep up with reading during the summer.

State Sen. Robert Martwick, who represents the Far Northwest Side and surrounding suburbs, launched a Summer Book Club for students in the area to encourage them to continue learning during the summer.

“The love of reading when I was young helped me get to where I am today,” Martwick said in a news release. “Participating in this reading club will keep kids sharp and creative during their summer break.”

To participate, students need to read at least eight books from their local library and fill out an online form noting the books they’ve finished. A parent or guardian will need to sign the form to confirm their student read the books.

Martwick’s staffers will drop off brochures at local libraries The deadline is Aug. 11 to mail or deliver completed forms to Martwick’s district office at 4349 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The library with the most student entries will win a pizza party to kick off the school semester.

“We are fortunate to have amazing public libraries in our communities,” Martwick said. “This summer reading club will encourage families to take their kids to visit our public libraries in Chicago and in the northwest suburbs and take advantage of the wonderful books they have to offer.”

Students can use the following local libraries to participate:

Dunning Public Library, 7455 W. Cornelia Ave.

Jefferson Park Public Library, 5363 W. Lawrence Ave.

Oriole Park Public Library, 7454 W. Balmoral Ave.

Roden Public Library, 6083 N. Northwest Highway

Austin-Irving Public Library, 6100 W. Irving Park Road

Schiller Park Public Library, 4200 Old River Road in Schiller Park

Eisenhower Public Library, 4613 N. Oketo Ave. in Harwood Heights

Elmwood Park Public Library, 1 Conti Parkway in Elmwood Park

River Grove Public Library, 8638 Grand Ave. in River Grove

Parents can also call Martwick’s district office at 773-286-1115 to pick up a printed copy of the club’s brochure or for more information about the program.

