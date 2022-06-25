Little Village Group Displaying Photos Taken By A Violence Prevention Activist To Highlight Community Loss

LITTLE VILLAGE — Local activists are hosting a photography exhibition this weekend to illustrate community disinvestment and how trauma has affected the neighborhood.

Little Village resident Dolores Casteñeda, a founder of the violence prevention group Padres Angeles, is displaying her photos to show the impact violence has had on the community, particularly youth.

The photos are being shown with a unique method — they’re printed out and sewn into quilts that are handmade by women in the community. The exhibition, titled Quilts: Loss & Violence, is 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Manz Hall, 2658 S Central Park.

Casteñeda said the subject of photos ranges from funerals from victims of gun violence to young people in mourning. She said her focus is to reach young people in the neighborhood who are grappling with how to overcome their trauma.

“I want people to understand this kind of violence is not just one instance, but it’s a root,” she said. “It’s a total disinvestment in the community.”

Casteñeda said her daughter was a victim of gun violence, but thankfully survived. She said she wants others to know what that experience can look like.

“I know it’s a terrible trauma in your family,” she said.

Casteñeda said the exhibition is open to anyone inside or outside the community, especially youth and anyone who’s lost someone to gun violence.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: