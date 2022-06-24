With Roe V. Wade Overturned, Protests Planned In Chicago

CHICAGO — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending abortion protections and touching off protests around the country, including in Chicago.

It has been known since early May the Supreme Court had voted to overturned Roe v. Wade, but the nation’s highest court did not officially share its decision until Friday morning. About half of states are expected to quickly ban abortions, and experts have said millions of people will soon live in abortion “deserts” where they cannot access care.

Despite the ruling, local officials have pledged Chicago and Illinois will remain a “haven” where people can access abortions and other forms of reproductive health care. The city has also pledged $500,000 to help people.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights will hold a protest 5 p.m. Friday at Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn St. A coalition of local groups — including ACLU of Illinois, the Chicago Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood Illinois Action — will also host a rally and march starting 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza.

Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the court’s decision when news about it leaked in the spring. He has said he will protect abortion access in Illinois; on Friday, he said he’ll call for a special session of the General Assembly so representatives can take action to further protect reproductive health care.

“In Illinois, we trust women,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so.”

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the Supreme Court’s decision was “unfathomable and devastating.”

“It’s a dark day in America for people who care about civil rights and equal justice under the law,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she believes the decision will be used to strike down protections for women’s rights, trans rights, immigrant rights and the right for same-sex and interracial marriage.

“As part of Chicago’s Justice for All pledge, we promise that here in Chicago, we will continue to fight to protect the right to choose — no matter what the Supreme Court says or what other surrounding states do,” Lightfoot said. “We cannot and will not let this setback be a lasting defeat.”

Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat representing portions of Chicago, criticized the decision in a statement Friday.

“… The U.S. Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights by denying them autonomy over their own bodies,” Rush said. “This decision currently hurts poor, rural and disadvantaged women in conservative states the most, but it has the potential to affect every woman in this country as it opens the door for a future GOP-controlled Congress to pass a national ban.”

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Illinois branch has also vowed to protect abortion care in Illinois. In a Friday statement, Ameri Klafeta, the organization’s director of the Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project, slammed the decision as “reckless.”

“People in nearly half of the states across the country are likely to lose the right to make fundamental decisions over their own body very soon,” Klafeta said in a statement. “This is cruel and will disproportionately impact people of color and those economically disadvantaged.

“Abortion remains safe and legal in Illinois — that message needs to be heard all across the state. Clinics that provide abortion in this state will remain open and patients can make appointments.”

Illinoisans’ right to reproductive health care is protected by a 2019 state law. But the ruling is still expected to impact Chicago and the rest of the state, as the city’s and state’s clinics will likely become the closest legal abortion providers for millions of people in the Midwest.

Dozens of states — including several around Illinois — have “trigger laws” that kicked in as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, making abortion illegal. Many have already put tight restrictions on abortion that have forced people seeking care to come to Illinois.

Because of those laws, Illinois health clinics will likely face an even greater influx of patients and could see themselves stretched thin, experts have said. Planned Parenthood Illinois could see double to five times as many out-of-state patients coming to Illinois for abortion care, its president has said.

“We need Illinois and other states to join in making sure that there’s capacity for the folks that are going to be traveling into our state to get care,” Qudsiyyah Shariyf, leader of the Chicago Abortion Fund, said at a news conference. “It’s no longer a hypothetical. You know, we’re here. This is reality, and now it’s time to make the right to abortion accessible and expand it, expand it for folks that need care, expanding the pool of healthcare professionals that can provide that care.”

Shariyf said people should be able to get care within their communities and shouldn’t have to travel hundreds or thousands for it. People should not face any barriers — be they financial, logistical, distance-related or due to criminalization or political interference — for getting their care, she said.

“We’re calling on people in this moment to mobilize, to take their rage and fear and hurt, and not push it to the side, but channel it to sustainable ways that you can enter the movement in ways that make sense for you,” Shariyf said.

Officials said they’re also concerned people outside of Illinois will suffer and some will die without being able to access the care they need.

