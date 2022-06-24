North Center Garden Walk Returns Sunday With 50 Gardens, 5 Lemonade Stands, Neighborhood Trolley

NORTH CENTER — Neighbors can enjoy live music and fresh lemonade made by neighborhood families while touring 50 home gardens and outdoor spaces during a garden walk in North Center Sunday.

The event is noon-5 p.m. Sunday and organized by the North Center Neighbors Association.

Organizers are asking for a $5 donation and for people to register for a self-guided tour. They can pick up maps of the participating gardens in the North Center Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave., or at Alexander Graham Bell School, 3730 N. Oakley Ave.

There will be a trolley to pick up and drop off visitors at designated locations throughout the tour. Proceeds from the event benefit Common Pantry.

The event will open and close with a Taoist gong ceremony at 2112 W. Grace St. performed by Lisa Hish. It’s dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Wenscott, who died in 2014 from cancer. She was the owner of the Tai Chi Center of Chicago, association member Jim Nathan said.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

The live music schedule and a list of neighborhood lemonade stands are below.

Live music

1-3 p.m. — Analise and the Backsliders at #14 Grace St. Garden, 2112 W. Grace St.

1-3 p.m. — Ice Bombe – Kid Friendly Duet! At #44 Eco Haven, 2525 W. Cullom Ave.

1-3 p.m. — Hot Club 4545 at North Center Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave.

2-4 p.m. — Anne and Friends at #21 Eden Lite, 3943 N. Seeley Ave.

2-4 p.m. — Adjacent Cruise at #38 Pruitt Paradise, 2022 W. Pensacola Ave.

2-4 p.m. — Jugo de Mango at #25 Neglect or Self Agency, 2037 W. Bradley Pl.

2:15-4:15 p.m. — Heather Riordan at #3 Deana Curcio’s Corner, 3856 N. Oakley Ave.

Lemonade Stand Locations

3906 N. Hoyne Ave. — Hosted by Edie and Friends

2525 W. Cullom Ave. — Hosted by Carolyn Byerly-Dean

2047 W. Pensacola Ave. — Hosted by Kelley Curtain

2021 W. Bradley Pl. — Hosted by Jessica Mead

Irving Park Road & Oakley Ave. — Hosted by Samantha Dahlin/O’Shea

