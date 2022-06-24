Skip to contents

North Center Garden Walk Returns Sunday With 50 Gardens, 5 Lemonade Stands, Neighborhood Trolley

The event is noon-5 p.m. Sunday and organized by the North Center Neighbors Association. 

Alex V. Hernandez
12:30 PM CDT on Jun 24, 2022
The 2022 North Center garden walk will feature a self guided tour of 50 homes and other outdoor spaces.
Provided.
  • Credibility:

NORTH CENTER — Neighbors can enjoy live music and fresh lemonade made by neighborhood families while touring 50 home gardens and outdoor spaces during a garden walk in North Center Sunday. 

The event is noon-5 p.m. Sunday and organized by the North Center Neighbors Association. 

Organizers are asking for a $5 donation and for people to register for a self-guided tour. They can pick up maps of the participating gardens in the North Center Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave., or at Alexander Graham Bell School, 3730 N. Oakley Ave. 

There will be a trolley to pick up and drop off visitors at designated locations throughout the tour. Proceeds from the event benefit Common Pantry

The event will open and close with a Taoist gong ceremony at 2112 W. Grace St. performed by Lisa Hish. It’s dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Wenscott, who died in 2014 from cancer. She was the owner of the Tai Chi Center of Chicago, association member Jim Nathan said.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

The live music schedule and a list of neighborhood lemonade stands are below.

Live music

  • 1-3 p.m. — Analise and the Backsliders at #14 Grace St. Garden, 2112 W. Grace St.
  • 1-3 p.m. — Ice Bombe – Kid Friendly Duet! At #44 Eco Haven, 2525 W. Cullom Ave.
  • 1-3 p.m. — Hot Club 4545 at North Center Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave.
  • 2-4 p.m. — Anne and Friends at #21 Eden Lite, 3943 N. Seeley Ave.
  • 2-4 p.m. — Adjacent Cruise at #38 Pruitt Paradise, 2022 W. Pensacola Ave.
  • 2-4 p.m. — Jugo de Mango at #25 Neglect or Self Agency, 2037 W. Bradley Pl.
  • 2:15-4:15 p.m. — Heather Riordan at #3 Deana Curcio’s Corner, 3856 N. Oakley Ave.

Lemonade Stand Locations

  • 3906 N. Hoyne Ave. — Hosted by Edie and Friends
  • 2525 W. Cullom Ave. — Hosted by Carolyn Byerly-Dean
  • 2047 W. Pensacola Ave. — Hosted by Kelley Curtain
  • 2021 W. Bradley Pl. — Hosted by Jessica Mead
  • Irving Park Road & Oakley Ave. — Hosted by Samantha Dahlin/O’Shea

