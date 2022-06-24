Skip to contents

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

Infant Girl Fatally Shot In South Shore

The baby, reported to be 5 months old, was inside a car when someone from inside another car opened fire, shooting her and a 41-year-old man, according to police.

Block Club Chicago Staff
9:56 PM CDT on Jun 24, 2022
Tony Webster/Creative Commons
  • Credibility:

SOUTH SHORE — A baby girl was fatally shot Friday night near Rainbow Beach Park in South Shore, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of S. South Shore Drive, police said.

The baby was inside a car when another car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, hitting the girl in the her head, police said, citing preliminary information. A 41-year-old man in a different car was shot in his eye area, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if the baby and man are related.

The Sun-Times reported the girl was 5 months old.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead, police said. The man went to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

Block Club Chicago Staff

